A likely candidate for the US Senate Seat currently held by Pat Toomey is resigning as CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds. David McCormick had worked for Bridgewater Associates and lived in Connecticut since 2009. In the past month he has bought a house in Pittsburgh, met with donors and Republican party officials, and run TV ads, although he has not officially declared his candidacy.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO