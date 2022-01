I have known Judge Darvin Zimmerman for over 40 years, beginning in 1978 when we were Clark County deputy prosecutors. During this time, I have never observed him to make any sort of racist comment or exhibit any racist tendencies. All that I ever saw in Judge Zimmerman was a dedicated public employee who devoted his life to serving the community both at work and after working hours. Many of us young prosecutors spent our after-hours time blowing off steam like immature children. Darvin spent his evenings either at work, with his family, or engaged in some community project. As a result, Darvin did not have the social relationships that other lawyers did. It is too bad because the lack of those relationships has resulted in false accusations and misunderstandings of his true character.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO