Public Health

ADPH Advises COVID-19 Testing for Vulnerable

WHNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama is experiencing yet another COVID-19 surge. this one appears to...

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sea Coast Echo

COVID-19 cases on the rise in MS; state advises against indoor gatherings

The number of new COVID-19 infections is rising again in Mississippi, and the state Department of Health is reminding people that “Both the Delta and Omicron variants are active in the state right now, and indoor gatherings this weekend carry a high risk of rapidly spreading COVID-19. Please plan your activities with the health of family and friends in mind as we go into the new year!”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Alabama State
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 testing supply

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health said it has distributed more than 5.2 million rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits this year, and now the supply is dwindling. https://nbc4i.co/3pzznVL.
COLUMBUS, OH
localmemphis.com

Shelby County doctors advise against COVID testing at emergency rooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As millions of Americans scramble to navigate the holidays amid rising coronavirus cases and the rapid spread of the omicron variant, convenient testing options that can quickly detect an infection are becoming harder to find. Shelby County health leaders said more people are going to emergency...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

"We're not out of the woods" ADPH reacts as COVID cases rise in the state

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --The Alabama Department of Public Health says that every county in the state including Mobile can be classified as a high transmission county for COVID-19. And as cases increase, the goal remains the same. Protect people from hospitalization and death. "We're not out of the woods. Like...
MOBILE, AL
#Covid 19 Testing#Hospital#Omicron#Adph
WAAY-TV

ADPH expecting an uptick in vaccinations after Covid-19 surge

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Covid is far from over. They expected the virus to drag on into the new year. With the omicron variant, things are starting to look that way. Since Thanksgiving, Alabama's test positivity rate has more than tripled. It's currently at 14%, and most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFOX 14

Dr. Ed Michelson advises on when to test for COVID-19 ahead of holiday gatherings

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — As the concern over the Omicron variant increases one local doctor has recommendations on how to stay safe during the holidays. Professor and chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Dr. Ed Michelson said people who will be gathering for the holidays should be tested the day of the event.
EL PASO, TX
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
Covid-19 Curbside Testing

Starting today, January 3, 2022, Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare will be offering COVID-19 curbside testing every Monday and Friday from 7-8 a.m. at the ambulance bay next to their Emergency Department in Clinton, Missouri. To schedule an appointment, please contact your primary care provider at 660.890.7300.
CLINTON, MO
Joseph Ladapo suggests COVID-19 testing should prioritize the vulnerable

'We are going to be working to unwind the testing psychology that our federal leadership has managed to, unfortunately, get most of the country in over the last two years.'. Florida’s controversial top health official suggested Monday that too many people were getting tests for COVID-19, as reports continue to come in across the state about long lines and crowds waiting at testing sites.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ex-Biden advisers suggest new national strategy for fighting COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Several of President Joe Biden’s former advisers want the country take a new approach to its COVID-19 response. The group, all of whom served on Biden’s transition team, penned three opinion pieces published Thursday, Jan. 6, in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggesting an overhaul of the country’s response — focusing around what they call a “new normal” instead of eliminating the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

