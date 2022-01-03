ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea step up transfer chase for Lucas Digne from Everton to solve defensive woes amid injury crisis

By Andrew Dillon
 4 days ago

CHELSEA will step up their pursuit of Lucas Digne to boost their defence.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool has accelerated plans for a loan move for the unsettled Everton full back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2eRj_0dbumVMI00
Chelsea are stepping up plans for a loan bid for Everton outcast Lucas Digne Credit: Getty

Marcos Alonso is fighting a lone battle as left back after team-mate Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Even versatile Reece James who can play in that role despite being right footed, is out with a hamstring problem.

Everton have signed Ukrainian left back Vitali Mykolenko which means Digne is likely to move on this month - but only on a temporary deal.

Chelsea have been trying to recall on-loan left back Emerson from Lyon but are now ready to switch to bringing in Digne instead.

The Blues have made one signing already this transfer window with veteran defender Thiago Silva agreeing a new one year contract.

Silva, 37, said: "I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I'm very happy to stay for another season.”

Silva’s signing is a boost but Chelsea fans are braced to lose key centre back Antonio Rudiger who can now open talks with rival clubs.

That comes amid interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid as his contract expires at the end of this season.

The German has just half a year left on his current deal and is yet to extend it, despite efforts from Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all also said to have opened talks with his representatives.

It could see him finalise a pre-contract agreement this month and secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

But, it is also claimed staying at Chelsea has not yet been ruled out by Rudiger.

He has started 20 Premier League games this season – the most of any outfield player - and remains hugely valued by the club.

It is believed the Blues have been unable to strike a financial agreement with the defender, who reportedly earns in the region of £140,000-per-week.

