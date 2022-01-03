ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Petty and Childish Attacks' Blasted by GOP Colleague Crenshaw

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Representative Dan Crenshaw's comments led to a back-and-forth between the two Republican...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 364

MAUSBORN69
4d ago

It's such an embarrassment that a person elected to Congress would have an obvious ignorance of the First Amendment, which guarantees free speech in the public sphere, not in privately owned enterprises. Equally embarrassing is that so many people support her just because they share a hatred for some of the races and cultures that make America great.

Reply(13)
123
kaarenwills
4d ago

Ms MT Greene has serious mental health issues. The GOP should all be ashamed for supporting her ongoing illness instead of guiding her to therapy. But then, the current GOP will use anybody for their party purposes, then when of no more use, drop them even faster. Sad & sick.

Reply(30)
115
Frank Montoure
4d ago

I rarely agree with Crenshaw but I really respect the fact that he is willing to call out anyone he thinks is wrong, even in his own party.

Reply(7)
52
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
floridapolitics.com

Matt Gaetz stokes ‘blood libel’ FBI conspiracy, wants Marjorie Taylor Greene leading Jan. 6 committee

A year after blaming antifa, Gaetz now endorses theories that Jan. 6 was an FBI-influenced inside job. Rep. Matt Gaetz said when Republicans take control of the House, they should not disband the Jan. 6 committee. Instead, they should put controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge and turn the sights on blaming Democrats and the FBI.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz portray Capitol riot as distraction to overturning 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and blaming rioters from distracting the GOP from achieving that goal.As much of the media was focused on events being held within the Capitol building itself, Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the most ardent supporters of 2020 election conspiracies on Capitol Hill, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 election while throwing the president’s own supporters who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘We’re Ashamed of Nothing’: Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Cement the Republican Stance on Jan. 6

“We’re ashamed of nothing.” Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) don’t feel too bad about what happened on Jan. 6. The far-right lawmakers on Thursday hosted what they described as the Republican “response” to a slate of Democratic events commemorating the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. They professed their lack of shame while offering a preview of their press conference on Steve Bannon’s podcast. “We’re proud of the work that we did on Jan. 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity,” Gaetz continued, adding that he and Greene planned to stage a march...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Maxine Waters
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Business Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Republicans to leave Twitter and says the platform 'attacked our country as a whole' by banning her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter for banning her personal account from its website. The company is "completely out of bounds," she said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday evening. Greene also called on her Republican colleagues to leave the platform. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday sharply criticized Twitter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

Oh, how things have changed.Just a year ago, many Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol insurrection, denouncing both the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the role played by former President Donald Trump in stoking the outrage that fueled their actions with lies about a “stolen” election.But on the anniversary of the attack, top Republicans were far more muted. Some acknowledged the terror of the day but quickly pivoted to bashing Democrats. Many avoided observances planned at the Capitol. And still others didn't say anything at all.It's all part of the political calculus in a...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Lauren Boebert Jumps To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Defense Over Twitter Ban And It Doesn’t Go Well

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew outrage with her threatening response to Twitter’s ban of fellow far-right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.). Twitter permanently suspended conspiracy theorist Greene’s personal account over the weekend for repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy. Boebert hit back, saying...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Now 24 House Democrats won't seek reelection in 2022 as Bobby Rush – the only politician to ever beat Barack Obama – announces his retirement and Nancy Pelosi tries to cling to her party's majority

Bobby Rush, 75, will announce Tuesday his retirement at the end of his 15th term in Congress, making him the 24th House Democrat who won't seek reelection in the 2022 midterms. Rush is the only politician to have ever beat Barack Obama in an election, which happened in the 2000...
CONGRESS & COURTS
