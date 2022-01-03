Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Petty and Childish Attacks' Blasted by GOP Colleague Crenshaw
Representative Dan Crenshaw's comments led to a back-and-forth between the two Republican...www.newsweek.com
It's such an embarrassment that a person elected to Congress would have an obvious ignorance of the First Amendment, which guarantees free speech in the public sphere, not in privately owned enterprises. Equally embarrassing is that so many people support her just because they share a hatred for some of the races and cultures that make America great.
Ms MT Greene has serious mental health issues. The GOP should all be ashamed for supporting her ongoing illness instead of guiding her to therapy. But then, the current GOP will use anybody for their party purposes, then when of no more use, drop them even faster. Sad & sick.
I rarely agree with Crenshaw but I really respect the fact that he is willing to call out anyone he thinks is wrong, even in his own party.
Comments / 364