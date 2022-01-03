North County Weather 1.03.2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Given our sunshine Friday afternoon – and the subsequent melting – we’re going to end the First Alert a little early. Yes, it will be cold again Saturday morning! Some under the deeper snow will have wind chills at or below 0 degrees Saturday early.
LOCK HAVEN — If you are headed out and about this weekend, timing will be everything. The absolute worst time to travel will be in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Accuweather senior meteorologist Tom Kines. “There will be a significant accumulation of ice,” Kines said. “Enough...
Another winter storm is expected to hit the region Sunday.
Ice will be the primary problem with this storm.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday that includes all of southeastern New York.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle.
It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits.
Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning.
Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon.
Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while.
We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk.
Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies.
Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day.
We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s.
News 12 meteorologists say the cold conditions will continue this weekend. A winter weather advisory is in effect for icing on Sunday, as periods of freezing rain are expected. TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and breezy. Highs low-30s, feels like low-20s. TONIGHT: Clouds roll in, not as cold. Middle-20s. SUNDAY: Freezing...
Mostly cloudy this morning in the north county, partly cloudy this afternoon. A 3% chance of rain today. Highs near 64, easterly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, 20% chance of rain overnight. Lows near 43,. light, variable winds. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, a 14% chance of rain. Highs...
Numbingly cold temperatures have gripped the Washington, D.C., area as neighborhoods to the north and west prepare for freezing rain and ice accumulation on Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory is set for early Sunday morning until noon for parts of Maryland, including Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties, and Virginia, including Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.
BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow.
On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat.
A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Look for a repeat of Friday’s weather across South Florida, for the most part.
It will be a somewhat windy weekend with gusts up to 25 mph in some areas.
The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a cold front that is knocking on our door. Ahead of the front, we will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Spotty showers and some storms likely develop this afternoon through the evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere.
This front will not usher in cooler weather. Instead, the winds will build-out of the east-northeast and...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Expect increasing cloud cover this morning followed by periods of light freezing drizzle and freezing rain this afternoon and evening. While precipitation will be light, a glaze of ice could develop and create slick roads and hazardous travel conditions. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect from lunchtime through this evening for this threat.
