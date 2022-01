John Mayer will sit out the first weekend of the upcoming Playing in the Sand event in Mexico after testing positive to COVID-19. The event, which is traditionally headlined by Dead & Company, is set to take place January 7-10 and January 13-16 in Riviera Cancun. According to an announcement from Dead & Company, Mayer will sit out the January 7-10 festivities. Instead, Dead & Company’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge will perform as Dos Hermanos con Amigos during the event’s first weekend. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead guitarist/singer Tom Hamilton, Wolf Bros/RatDog drummer Jay Lane and special guests like Margo Price are slated to join the Dead & Company members.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO