ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White’s Agent Says He Always Told Her How Beloved She Was By Fans: ‘She Knew It’

By Liz McNeil
professionalwomanmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in her final days, Betty White knew she was beloved by her fans, according to her agent at APA and longtime friend Jeff Witjas. While speaking with PEOPLE after her death at age 99 on Friday, Witjas opened up about the late star and their years-long relationship, as well as...

professionalwomanmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Betty White's Agent Jeff Witjas Reveals She 'Promised' Him She Would 'Live Until 100,' Details Last Few Years Of The Actress' Life

Betty White knew how loved she was before her passing. As previously reported by OK!, the actress passed away on Friday, December 31, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. According to a statement shared by LAPD on Twitter, a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of death was natural, and there was no evidence of foul play.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sandra Bullock Reveals How She’s Paying Tribute to Late Betty White on New Year’s Eve

Going into 2022 thinking of Betty White. Sandra Bullock spoke out after her Proposal costar died at the age of 99 on Friday, December 31. “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad,” the 57-year-old actress told People. “I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
George Floyd
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Betty White
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Deacon Phillippe
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Agent Debunks COVID Booster-Related Rumors: “She Died of Natural Causes”

Just days after it was announced Betty White died at the age of 99, just shy of what would’ve been her 100th birthday, White’s agent is responding to rumors surrounding the cause of death. “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” White’s agent Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Shortly after her death on Dec. 31, a quote attributed to White circulated on social media stating she had received a COVID-19 booster shot on Dec. 28. This led to rumors that the star’s death was related to the vaccine, but Witjas previously confirmed to the Associated Press...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Betty White's Friend Reveals the Last Thing She Said Before Her Death

Vicki Lawrence, Betty White’s longtime friend and Mama’s Family co-star, is opening up about the actress' final moments. White died on Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Lawrence, who first met White on The Carol Burnett Show, told The Hollywood Reporter what is believed to be...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Wedding#British Royal Family#Apa#Yahoo#Bachelor Nation
ETOnline.com

Betty White Says She's 'Amazed' That She's Turning 100 (Exclusive)

Update on Friday, Dec. 31: Betty White died Friday at the age of 99. Producers behind the upcoming movie, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration, which will be released on White's birthday on Jan. 17, said it will be released as planned. "Our hearts mourn today with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
willmarradio.com

Betty White reportedly requested a no "fuss" private funeral, says her agent

Entertainment icon Betty White "never wanted people to make a fuss over her," her longtime friend and agent Jeff Witjas tells People, noting the Emmy-winner wanted a "private" funeral. As previously reported, White died on December 31 at her home in Brentwood, California. Witjas told ABC News she passed from...
BRENTWOOD, CA
professionalwomanmag.com

BETTY WHITE HOMETOWN HONORS HER WITH OWN DAY … On Her Birthday

Betty White’s life and career won’t just be celebrated in one corner of Illinois — the village where she was born is creating a full-on holiday to honor the late actress … TMZ has learned. “Betty White Day” will be recognized in Betty’s hometown on January...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Betty White's Last Word Was Just Revealed—Here's Who She Called For Before Her Death

Betty White's friend and former co-star Vicki Lawrence has shared the final word uttered by the legendary actress before she died at age 99. Betty White is still alive ( AP ) In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence said she found out White's last word was a callout to her husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981. "I talked to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it is so f---ing hard to watch the people you love go away," Lawrence recalled to the publication.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Betty White's agent says her death 'should not be politicized' after false vaccine claims

Betty White's agent is shooting down false claims that the beloved actress' death had anything to do with COVID-19 vaccines. After the television icon died last week at the age of 99, a false quote began to spread online of White allegedly saying that she received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose three days earlier on Dec. 28. According to The Associated Press, this was a fabricated quote, and White did not, in fact, receive a vaccine booster on that date. Her agent Jeff Witjas in a new statement rejected false assertions her death was connected to COVID-19 vaccines in any way.
CELEBRITIES
Food & Wine

Betty White Fans Bought Her Beers at This Wisconsin Bar in Case She Ever Showed Up — Now the Money Is Going to Help Animals

The Commerce Street Brewery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin has allowed both regulars and first-timers to buy a beer in advance for a friend, which could be collected on their next visit to their pub. The bartenders kept track of everyone who had a brew waiting for them in a charmingly analog way: by writing their name on a giant chalkboard hanging on the wall.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Primetimer

Betty White always seemed like she was in on the joke

White would likely have found humor in People magazine prematurely celebrating her 100th birthday, says Susan Orlean. "White would have likely found this all quite funny, because she had a comic heart and an ironist’s appetite for weird reversals," says Orlean. "There was something about her that always made it seem as if she was in on the joke, whether she was playing a dim-bulb sexpot or a sassy elder or simply declaring her actual affection for vodka on the rocks and hot dogs. (There is a hot dog named for her at Pink’s Hot Dogs, in Los Angeles. 'The Betty White Naked Dog' is a wiener on a bun, no condiments, per her preference.) Having someone really old host Saturday Night Live, as she did when she was eighty-eight, would have been cringey if it were making fun of the idea, but White surely knew what she was doing. She was a funny person on a funny show who happened to be older than the usual hosts, and she was gleeful about it. There is a classic Hollywood joke, which is way too close to the truth and too painful to be purely a joke, that tracks the arc of an entertainment career. It goes: 'Who the hell is Joe Blow?' 'We need Joe Blow!' 'Get me the next Joe Blow!' And, finally, 'Who the hell is Joe Blow?' White herself lived a bit of that arc: when The Mary Tyler Moore Show was casting someone for the part of Sue Ann Nivens, the producers called for a Betty White type—that is, the next Betty White. Instead, they hired Betty White."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy