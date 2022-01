Good news, Americans! You no longer have to wait to receive your 2020 tax refund. At least, not for much longer. According to the IRS’ latest update, it has a total of 6.3 million tax returns that need to be processed. The IRS states that they’re “concentrating on more complex returns” and will continue processing into this new year. They are currently dealing with a backlog of errors and amended returns. This includes errors about the Recovery Rebate Credit, missing information, or suspected identity theft.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO