ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jack Osbourne, Aree Gearhart engaged

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReality-TV star and producer Jack Osbourne, son of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, and his girlfriend Aree Gearhart are engaged. "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," Jack...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
beincrypto.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals NFT ‘Cryptobatz’ Collection

Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled his first NFT collection. Called “Cryptobatz,” these NFTs have a unique feature where they can alter NFTs from other collections to form new ones with attributes from both collections. Musician Ozzy Osbourne has become the latest to announce an NFT collection. The Black Sabbath...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne to Launch ‘Bat’ NFTs

January 20, 1982, is a day that has gone down in rock infamy. Playing a show in Des Moines, Iowa, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a real bat on stage. Now, the 73-year-old rocker is using the unforgettable moment from 40 years earlier as inspiration for his non-fungible token (NFT).
DES MOINES, IA
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond

Lisa Vanderpump left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the infamous “puppygate” scandal. When Lisa’s bestie, Kyle Richards, accused Lisa of lying and spreading tabloid stories about Dorit Kemsley and her “rehomed” pup, it was the death knell of their friendship. But while Lisa is no longer on RHOBH, she and Kyle still trade barbs in […] The post Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Marriage Reportedly Crumbles After Just 2 Months

Two months after they exchanged vows in front of President Joe Biden, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have split. According to Page Six, which reported the news on Christmas Eve, King and Owens split after two months of marriage. A source told the publication, "She has told friends they broke up."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll Hall
StyleCaster

Ashley Graham Just Gave Birth to Twin Boys 2 Years After Welcoming Her 1st Child With Her Husband

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tamra Judge shades Shannon Beador’s appearance: ‘Alcohol will age you’

Tamra Judge slammed her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” friend Shannon Beador, leaving a nasty Instagram comment about her weight and aging poorly. “Alcohol will age you so fast !!! Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows,” Judge commented on an Instagram photo of Beador talking with her “RHOC” co-star Heather Dubrow.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy