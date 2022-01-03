ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pediatrician to FL governor: 'Listen to science' now more than ever

The Press
The Press
 4 days ago

Florida pediatrician Dr. Lisa Gwynn urged Republican Governor...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Washington state’s marijuana tax has raised more than $3B

(The Center Square) – Washington state's tax coffers are much higher because of legal marijuana. That’s according to a recent report by the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), a Washington, D.C.-based group advocating for legal reforms on cannabis. The report looks at tax revenue generated from state-legal, adult-use cannabis since 2014 when sales began in Colorado and Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
The Press

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Mandates

Justices grill Biden attorneys over constitutionality of vaccine mandates. (The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices grilled the Biden administration's legal team during oral arguments Friday, questioning whether the federal government has the constitutional right to institute a sweeping private sector vaccine mandate across all industries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Press

FDA Shortens Time to Booster After Moderna Vaccine to Five Months

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Citing the rapid spread of the omicron variant and the need for protection against it, U.S. federal health officials are shortening the recommended time between the second dose of the Moderna vaccine and a booster shot from six months down to five. "The...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Press

FILE - Sen Scott Wiener

California bill would keep courts from exposing immigration status. (The Center Square) – Hoping to expand protections for undocumented immigrants in court, a California legislator introduced a bill this week that would permanently protect a person’s immigration status in public court records.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
31K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy