Indicators in Focus: Tracking oil barrels and energy reinvestment

Indicators in Focus examines measures of business and economic activity that will help tell the story of 2022. One of the clearest changes during the pandemic has been the blurring of the line dividing work from home. With many office spaces shutting down and workers being asked to operate virtually or from home, commercial real estate has seen a shift. Currently, shared workspaces make up only about 5% of commercial real estate. But such locations gained credibility over the past two years, and their share of the market could drastically increase as some companies choose to keep workers in a virtual format.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO