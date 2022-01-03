ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Indicators in Focus: Tracking oil barrels and energy reinvestment

By DC Benincasa
missouribusinessalert.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndicators in Focus examines measures of business and economic activity that will help tell the story of 2022. If gas prices rise in the new year, that increase would mark a return to the mean, rather than a signal of unprecedented high prices, according to University of Missouri professor Victor...

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Company#Gas Prices#University Of Missouri#Market Dives#American
Seekingalpha.com

Energy Transfer new leader in midstream oil and gas at Morgan Stanley

Energy Transfer (ET +1.7%) is Morgan Stanley's new Top Idea in the midstream oil and gas industry, which the firm believes will outperform in 2022 due to commodity price inflation and "durable, above-market" free cash flow generation. "We see the sector evolving toward a total cash return yield framework, with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

3 Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Approaches $80

Assets like stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies and precious metals have been selling off in the first week of 2022, but luckily for investors in energy stocks, oil prices have been bucking the trend, up around 5% in the past five days. A major reason for this divergence is that the Federal Reserve is pivoting to a hawkish direction, which is pushing rates higher. However, economic growth continues to accelerate with expectations of 6% GDP growth in the fourth quarter and another strong figure expected in Q1, despite the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
STOCKS
missouribusinessalert.com

Indicators in Focus: The growing market share of shared workspace

Indicators in Focus examines measures of business and economic activity that will help tell the story of 2022. One of the clearest changes during the pandemic has been the blurring of the line dividing work from home. With many office spaces shutting down and workers being asked to operate virtually or from home, commercial real estate has seen a shift. Currently, shared workspaces make up only about 5% of commercial real estate. But such locations gained credibility over the past two years, and their share of the market could drastically increase as some companies choose to keep workers in a virtual format.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Seeking Alpha

HighPeak Energy Will Quintuple Its Oil Production In Just Five Quarters

HighPeak Energy is going from a 1 rig to a 4 rig development program. I was very lucky to have been able to buy HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) at just over $9 in the first week of October. As the share price has now almost doubled thanks to the rally in pretty much all oil equities. As I have been looking to reshuffle my portfolio I needed to have a closer look at HighPeak to figure out if I should continue to hold or take profits off the table.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Coterra Energy CEO sees oil companies maintaining financial discipline

Coterra Energy (CTRA +0.9%) CEO Tom Jorden says he is bullish on oil and natural gas prices, but the company will focus on shareholder returns, including an ordinary and variable dividend. "The market is bullish on energy" because U.S. public oil and gas companies are expected to maintain spending and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Will The Energy Transition Really Chip Away At Oil Demand?

The Biden Administration is struggling to walk the line between its ambitious green energy plans and the reality that the world still runs on oil and gas. The energy crisis in Europe showed that oil and gas would continue to play a crucial role in meeting the growing global energy demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

US oil inventories dropped -2.1m barrels, WTI accelerating as rally resumes

US commercial crude oil inventories dropped -2.1m barrels in the week ending December 31. At 417.9m barrels, oil inventories are about -8% below the give year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories rose 10.1m barrels. Distillate rose 4.4m barrels. Propane/propylene dropped -0.7, barrels. Total commercial petroleum inventories rose 10.2m barrels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy