KSP shooting investigation

Several bars and restaurants are saying they're already swamped for New Year's Eve. Donald A. Powell, of Morley, Mo., was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a Sikeston 17-year-old. Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges. Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Sunday, Jan. 2, Carbondale Officers responded to the 600 block of West Mill Street for reports of a kidnapping. During the course of the investigation, officers located the victim safe in Murphysboro and in need of serious medical treatment. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Ridgely, Tennessee teen is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day. The 15-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Nicholas Sampson just before 1 a.m. on January 1. According to Dyersburg Police, officers found 20-year-old Smpson on Light Street...
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house about a burglary in progress on Dec. 29, 2021. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, there is an active investigation underway. They were informed that shots had been fired...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police has released new information about what happened when an officer shot and killed a man in Elizabethtown. KSP says Elizabethtown Police officer Detrick Cooper noticed a suspicious vehicle off Nightingale Drive around 9 a.m. on Dec. 11. He found 29-year-old Christopher Sterusky of...
BRADLEY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting outside of a hotel north of Kankakee, Illinois has left on police officer dead and a second in critical condition. According to the Bradley Police Department, two of their officers responded to a report barking dogs inside of an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30.
Near the Portageville exit, one Cape Girardeau woman ended up in the ditch, which left her with no way to get back home. 2 IL men face charges for alleged beating and kidnapping.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5. According to KSP, officers from the Frankfort Police Department were in Mayfield helping local agencies with the aftermath of the recent tornadoes and severe...
A recent junior world champion skeet shooter has died after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach. Ghilli was reportedly transported to the hospital and given an emergency operation after suffering from internal bleeding in the accident, which took place while hunting with friends in the woods at Montecantini Val di Cecina.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a Carbondale home. According to police, they responded to the 1100 block of East College Street around 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4 for a welfare check on a possible missing person. Officers found the resident...
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 31 in Graves County. KSP Post 1 dispatch was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. Glasgow Police Department initially responded...
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele man was arrested on an arson charge in connection with a house fire last month. According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, 24-year-old Alec Glidewell was arrested on a second degree arson charge after a home on Burton Street caught fire on Wednesday morning, December 16.
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a house after a car crash nearby. The 78-year old was discovered in Hereford n Thursday morning after police attended a crash at Luston. West Mercia Police said: "At around 8am , we received a report of...
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving two vehicles shutdown a portion of Route 3 in Union County several hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning, January 6. The crash happened shorty after 8 p.m. south of Refuge Road, which is south of Ware. Emergency crews closed both lanes of...
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A trooper-involved shooting is under investigation. According to Kentucky State Police, it happened at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, December 31. State police say its Post 1 dispatch was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. They said the Glasgow Police Department first responded to the...
Police are investigating the Graves County Fairgrounds. Cape Girardeau Airport see cancellations. In Iron County a family of four dies. Teen pleads guilty to charges in Advance, Mo. Pritzker works remotely. Updated: 1 hours ago. Governor Pritzker will be working remotely after COVID-19 close contact.
WAYNE CO. Ill (WFIE) - It’s been nearly a week since Deputy Sean Riley was killed in the line of duty, and Tuesday his funeral was held at Fairfield Community High School. The family of Deputy Riley invited WFIE to stream the service live. We made that feed available to all other stations.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - New details about an officer-involved shooting by Elizabethtown police have been released after the completion of a preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police. The shooting happened on the morning of Dec. 11 in the area of Wingfield Court. KSP investigators say around 9:20 a.m., Officer Detrick...
