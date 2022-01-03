KSP shooting investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Sunday, Jan. 2, Carbondale Officers responded to the 600 block of West Mill Street for reports of a kidnapping. During the course of the investigation, officers located the victim safe in Murphysboro and in need of serious medical treatment. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO