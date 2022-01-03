ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KSP shooting investigation

KFVS12
 4 days ago

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

2 suspects arrested in shooting , one officer killed

Several bars and restaurants are saying they're already swamped for New Year's Eve. Donald A. Powell, of Morley, Mo., was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a Sikeston 17-year-old. Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges. Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST.
MORLEY, MO
KFVS12

Two charged in home invasion, battery, kidnapping in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Sunday, Jan. 2, Carbondale Officers responded to the 600 block of West Mill Street for reports of a kidnapping. During the course of the investigation, officers located the victim safe in Murphysboro and in need of serious medical treatment. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Ridgely, Tennessee teen is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day. The 15-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Nicholas Sampson just before 1 a.m. on January 1. According to Dyersburg Police, officers found 20-year-old Smpson on Light Street...
DYERSBURG, TN
KFVS12

2 arrested in connection with shooting, killing of 1 Illinois police officer and wounding another

BRADLEY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting outside of a hotel north of Kankakee, Illinois has left on police officer dead and a second in critical condition. According to the Bradley Police Department, two of their officers responded to a report barking dogs inside of an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau doctor on domestic assault charges

Near the Portageville exit, one Cape Girardeau woman ended up in the ditch, which left her with no way to get back home. 2 IL men face charges for alleged beating and kidnapping. Updated: 7 hours ago. KFVS M-F 4-4:30p Recurring Syncbak Primary.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Food Bank
iheart.com

Shooting Champion, 19, Dies In Shooting Accident

A recent junior world champion skeet shooter has died after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach. Ghilli was reportedly transported to the hospital and given an emergency operation after suffering from internal bleeding in the accident, which took place while hunting with friends in the woods at Montecantini Val di Cecina.
ACCIDENTS
KFVS12

Death investigation underway in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a Carbondale home. According to police, they responded to the 1100 block of East College Street around 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4 for a welfare check on a possible missing person. Officers found the resident...
CARBONDALE, IL
WTVQ

Trooper shoots robbery suspect, ending pursuit, KSP says

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 31 in Graves County. KSP Post 1 dispatch was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. Glasgow Police Department initially responded...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Steele man arrested for arson

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele man was arrested on an arson charge in connection with a house fire last month. According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, 24-year-old Alec Glidewell was arrested on a second degree arson charge after a home on Burton Street caught fire on Wednesday morning, December 16.
STEELE, MO
KFVS12

Ky. State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A trooper-involved shooting is under investigation. According to Kentucky State Police, it happened at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, December 31. State police say its Post 1 dispatch was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. They said the Glasgow Police Department first responded to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Investigation closes Graves County fairgrounds

Police are investigating the Graves County Fairgrounds. Cape Girardeau Airport see cancellations. In Iron County a family of four dies. Teen pleads guilty to charges in Advance, Mo. Pritzker works remotely. Updated: 1 hours ago. Governor Pritzker will be working remotely after COVID-19 close contact.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Watch Live: Funeral service held for Deputy Sean Riley

WAYNE CO. Ill (WFIE) - It’s been nearly a week since Deputy Sean Riley was killed in the line of duty, and Tuesday his funeral was held at Fairfield Community High School. The family of Deputy Riley invited WFIE to stream the service live. We made that feed available to all other stations.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
WKYT 27

KSP releases information about Elizabethtown officer-involved shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - New details about an officer-involved shooting by Elizabethtown police have been released after the completion of a preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police. The shooting happened on the morning of Dec. 11 in the area of Wingfield Court. KSP investigators say around 9:20 a.m., Officer Detrick...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Heartland veterinary houses displaced pets following Mayfield tornado

Food pantry opening in Cairo, Ill. Heartland Cares: Helping tornado victims in the Heartland. KFVS-12 is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help those devastated by the December 10th tornadoes in the Heartland. Crystal Britt shows us damage in Mayfield, Ky. and Brooke Buckner shows us damage in Samburg, Tenn.
CAIRO, IL

