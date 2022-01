The victim of an apparent murder-suicide, allegedly carried out by rapper J $tash, is being remembered as a sweet and caring person. Jeanette Gallegos’ three children were present on New Year’s Day when her boyfriend, whose legal name is Justin Joseph, is believed to have shot her multiple times before killing himself with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded to a possible domestic violence call in Los Angeles County at 7:14 a.m when they discovered the bodies of the 27-year-old mother and her boyfriend, Joseph.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO