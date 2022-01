Developer The Indie Stone has announced future update plans for Project Zomboid in 2022 and beyond. The game has come a long way since first launching back in late 2013 on Steam. While Build 41 took an unusually long time to release due to large chunks of code being reworked, they say future patches will be much faster. They will focus heavily on NPCs, balancing, expanding the tech tree, and perhaps a few other things, like hunting and animals. Naturally, a lot of talks are still going on to decide how everything will proceed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO