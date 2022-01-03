How Bitcoin Will Save Millennials

The invention of Bitcoin comes after decades of hard work, persecution by the government and the relentless perseverance of the cypherpunks. Satoshi was humble enough to stand on the shoulders of cypherpunk giants and use many existing, first principle design parameters to help him/her/they create Bitcoin. Satoshi and the cypherpunks’ efforts are reminiscent and analogous to the valiant efforts of a different type of scientist, astronomers, to prove through first principle methods that the sun was the center of the universe. This article will show you how important it is to fight for new ideas and stand up for what you believe no matter what central authorities tell you to believe. Please note that I write some controversial things in this article so be forewarned that I mean no ill will. I'm just exercising my inalienable right to free speech and love for writing.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO