ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How Bitcoin Will Save Millennials

By Natalie Brunell
bitcoinmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll generations have rich nostalgia for the decade of their childhood. Our coming of age is our purest time. And for the millennials, it’s probably best encapsulated by the 1990s. The 90s are milk and honey for us. We remain so fond of the music, the TV and...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

Discussing The Macroeconomic Trends Impacting Bitcoin In 2021 And 2022

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, Christian Keroles and I recorded live on YouTube as part of the magazine’s near-daily live stream. This week, we reviewed the major trends and news items of 2021 and then dive into predictions for 2022 trends. Bitcoin And...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto Was Giordano Bruno

The invention of Bitcoin comes after decades of hard work, persecution by the government and the relentless perseverance of the cypherpunks. Satoshi was humble enough to stand on the shoulders of cypherpunk giants and use many existing, first principle design parameters to help him/her/they create Bitcoin. Satoshi and the cypherpunks’ efforts are reminiscent and analogous to the valiant efforts of a different type of scientist, astronomers, to prove through first principle methods that the sun was the center of the universe. This article will show you how important it is to fight for new ideas and stand up for what you believe no matter what central authorities tell you to believe. Please note that I write some controversial things in this article so be forewarned that I mean no ill will. I'm just exercising my inalienable right to free speech and love for writing.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Brunell
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why China’s Ban Was The Best Thing For Bitcoin In 2021

When China’s bitcoin crackdown came into effect, many speculated that the industry would never recover. Amazingly, though, the ban served to highlight both the resilience of the sector and the entrepreneurial spirit of the miners who keep the wheels of the blockchain turning. Despite the People’s Bank of China...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Bitcoin Magazine#Student Debt#Aol#American#Un
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Core Scientific Mined Over 1K Bitcoin In December To End 2021 Holding 5,296 BTC

Core Scientific mined over 1,000 bitcoin in just one month. The miner said it ended 2021 holding 5,296 BTC, worth about $230 million. Its self-mining operations boast 67,000 ASIC machines. Provider of bitcoin mining infrastructure and hosting solutions, Core Scientific, mined 1,044 bitcoin in December and 5,769 BTC in 2021,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
bitcoinmagazine.com

Exploring The Thesis That Bitcoin Miners Can Replace Global Consensus

An intriguing narrative on Bitcoin emerged this year around the physical security offered by its proof-of-work consensus method. This narrative evolved from Jason Lowery, a commissioned officer in the U.S. Space Force and a U.S. National Defense Fellow enrolled in MIT, whose full-time job is to research Bitcoin for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). His opinions on the topic are his own and do not represent those of the DoD.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Satoshi’s Seed: From Mental Slavery To Bitcoin Emancipated Identities

“Biomimicry is innovation inspired by nature. In a society accustomed to dominating or 'improving' nature, this respectful imitation is a radically new approach, a revolution really. Unlike the Industrial Revolution, the Biomimicry Revolution introduces an era based not on what we can extract from nature, but on what we can learn from her.” — Janine Benyus.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinmagazine.com

What Would Einstein Have Made Of Bitcoin?

I’ll start with some bad news. Unfortunately, the world of cryptocurrency has somewhat misappropriated Einstein’s name. There is the Canadian Einstein exchange, which collapsed into thin air in 2019. There is also the recently released Einstein token, part of whose timeline I note below. The website’s roadmap reads:...
MARKETS
tokenpost.com

Bitcoin replacing gold as an inflation hedge for millennials, says Wharton professor

With inflation becoming a major concern for investors, a finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania further warned that the Fed might hike rates more times than what the market expects. He also pointed out that gold appears to be losing ground to Bitcoin (BTC) as an inflation hedge especially among younger investors.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy