New Private Label Collection Celebrates Xbox 20th Anniversary

Pathfinder is returning to another of its classic adventures in celebration of its parent company's 20th anniversary. Paizo has announced Crown of the Kobold King Anniversary Edition, which will be released in September 2022. The hardcover book will contain the classic adventures Hollow's Last Hope, Crown of the Kobold King, and Hungry are the Dead, all three of which were originally released back in 2007. The three-part adventure pits players against a tribe of kobolds who kidnap children from a small village to complete an evil ritual. The classic adventures are being expanded for the anniversary edition and modified to support Pathfinder 2E play. Also included in the Anniversary Edition is a full gazetteer of the town Falcon's Hollow, the setting for the adventure, 15 new magic items, and eight classic monsters from the original adventures with new 2E statblocks.

