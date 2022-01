The Florida Gators (9-4, 0-1 SEC) want to play games at a frantic pace and at the same time don’t want to play frantically. Florida has a fast and athletic team and it behooves them to get up and down the court and move the ball around and make other teams work. At the same time, they have to stay within themselves and not do more than they are capable. And when mistakes are made, they have to guard against the negative emotions that slow them down.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO