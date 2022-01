Turkey has found a “sticking plaster” for its currency woes, says Lex in the Financial Times. The country is facing a mounting currency crisis and locals have responded by shifting their savings into other currencies and gold (nearly two-thirds of Turkish bank deposits are held in foreign currencies). So Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s autocratic president, last month announced the government will guarantee lira deposits against further deterioration in the exchange rate. The scheme, designed to encourage Turks to keep their savings in lira, seems to have worked so far – the currency has since rallied 26%. Yet few international investors are convinced by the idea.

