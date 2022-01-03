New Mexico enacts new state House map

On Dec. 29, 2021, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed a new state House map into law, which will take effect for New Mexico’s 2022 legislative elections.

The New Mexico House of Representatives voted 43-23 to approve the map on Dec. 10, and the New Mexico State Senate approved the map 24-13 on Dec. 16. State Rep. Daymon Ely (D) introduced the map bill on Dec. 8 during a special session of the state legislature.

New Mexico is the second state this cycle to have approved a state House map on a different date than its state Senate map. The first was Connecticut, which approved its House map on Nov. 18, 2021, and its Senate map on Nov. 23.

A new state Senate map has not yet been enacted. However, the state Senate approved a Senate map bill 25-13 on Dec. 16, and the state House approved the map 38-22 on Dec. 17. Gov. Lujan Grisham has until Jan. 6, 2022, to approve or veto the map. During the 2010 redistricting cycle, New Mexico completed legislative redistricting on Feb. 27, 2012.