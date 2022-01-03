U.S. Olympic Speedskating Trials to Be Held Without Fans, Media Due to COVID Surge

While the 2022 Beijing Olympics are still going ahead (for now) despite the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and despite prominent athlete groups like the NHLPA pulling out, there are still a lot of questions about what participation means for athletes and commentators. Some potential commentators like ESPN’s Ray Ferraro have already said they won’t attend, with factors like an Olympic bubble and a potential five-week forced quarantine in China after a positive test playing into that. NBC’s Tara Lipinski, a former figure skater who’s turned into a notable NBC commentator on a variety of events, had some interesting thoughts on that in a conversation with fubo Sports Network’s Julie Stewart-Binks this week (with the full conversation set to air on fubo Sports Network Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT). Here’s Lipinski talking to Stewart-Binks about what this is like for athletes, and also what it’s like for her in quarantining ahead of U.S. figure skating nationals and then the Olympics:

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO