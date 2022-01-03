ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nonprofit disability service providers generate billions for New York State

By ANGELIQUE MOLINA-MANGAROO
nynmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonprofit disability service providers generated $14.3 billion in economic output in New York State overall in 2019, according to a recent report that set out to quantify the economic impacts of such providers. The total includes $6.7 billion in revenues generated by the providers, $2.5 billion in output for their suppliers,...

www.nynmedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Governor Hochul To Bring Back Widely Popular Service to New York State

You may roll your eyes sometimes when politicians issue their initiatives for the rest of us peons. However, this is a ruling that most in the state can probably get behind. In fact, some polls say almost 80% of New Yorkers back it. This ruling can certainly make life easier for some, but more importantly, it can potentially save many businesses across the state during these trying times.
POLITICS
pymnts

New York State Department of Financial Services Hires Virtual Currency Chief

Peter Marton has become the new virtual currency chief for the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), Marton announced on LinkedIn Wednesday (Jan. 5). The NYDFS has been trying to fill the role for a while now. The position resides in the research and innovation division, and has a focus on virtual and digital currencies, blockchain, distributed ledger tech and other innovative and derivative products and technology, the job posting says.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

New York State to create $200 million fund to support social equity cannabis licensees

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she plans to create a $200 million public-private fund to support social equity applicants in the state's legal cannabis industry, which is estimated to tip the scales at $4.2 billion. With New York preparing to issue licenses for stores to sell cannabis to adults 21 and over, the "industry must create opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities," Hochul said Wednesday in her 2022 State of the State address. The $200 million public-private fund aims to "support social equity applicants as they plan for and build out their businesses," Hochul said. Licensing fees and tax revenue will seed the fund, along with private investment, to fund direct capital and startup financing to social equity applicants. New York plans to award 50% of all licenses to equity applicants, including individuals from impacted communities, minority- and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, justice-involved individuals and service-disabled veterans. The state is also creating a state-run business incubator.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cuomo
CBS San Francisco

California Promotes Federally Funded Mortgage Relief Program

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The application process is now open for the new California Mortgage Relief Program that will provide $1 billion in federal funds to help homeowners dealing with pandemic-related financial hardship. State officials want to make sure California homeowners are aware of the free relief program that will provide funds that they will not not be required to repay. Learn More at the California Mortgage Relief Program website Gov. Gavin Newsom last month confirmed that the federal government had approved his mortgage relief plan aimed at helping people who fell behind on their mortgage payments during the pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wxxinews.org

COVID relief coming to homeowners in New York state

Homeowners facing foreclosure due to the pandemic may be eligible for relief. Applications opened this week for New York’s Homeowner Assistance Fund, which has $539 million in federal dollars to help people who are behind on their mortgage payments, property taxes, and utility bills. Unemployed homeowners may receive up to six months of housing payments.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Announces Availability of $90 Million In Federal Emergency Home Heating Aid

Available Emergency Home Heating Aid Per Household Increases Up to 42 Percent to Help New Yorkers Avoid Heating Emergencies Amid Winter Fuel Price Spike. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a substantial year-over-year increase in available emergency home heating aid—with more than $90 million in federal funding available to help low- and middle-income New Yorkers avoid having their home heating disconnected or exhausting their heating source amid fuel price increases this winter. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Home Energy Assistance Program will begin accepting emergency benefit applications starting Monday, January 3, for those New Yorkers who have already used up their regular benefit and who are now facing a heating emergency.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

15 Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

You may remember when you were a kid and deciding what career you ultimately wanted. Dreams of becoming an astronaut, firefighter, or professional athlete was common. When you got older, you started to realize the more realistic career paths and which ones offered the most financial stability. When I was...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Disability#Service Provider#Cerebral Palsy#New York State Industries#Nysid#Nyn Media#Rockefeller#Alliance
rcbizjournal.com

New York State News

New Round of New York State Funding Includes Several Rockland Projects. January 1, 2022 – Several Rockland County projects received funding in the latest round of releases. Included in the December releases are a $25,000 award to the Rockland County ESD Planning Projects for Rockland for development of a Strategic Economic Development Action Plan to strengthen the County’s economy by identifying methods to attract new businesses and support existing local businesses and industries. The Strategic Economic Development Action Plan will also prepare Rockland County to implement initiatives that will connect low-income residents with employment, enhance tourism standing in the Mid-Hudson Region, and attract residents to Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

COVID Hospitalizations On The Increase In New York State

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations keep increasing across New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul says the latest daily numbers show there were more than 5,550 residents in the hospital statewide on Sunday, the most since February. 79 Oneida County residents were hospitalized. “This has not been a surprise to us,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Cannabis is a Once-A-Generation Opportunity for New York, Let’s Not Waste It

This past year was remarkable for New York’s cannabis industry. After years of debate, the Legislature passed the Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act (MRTA), which legalizes and regulates recreational cannabis and will lay the foundation for a recreational program. Recently, the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) began loosening restrictions on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
eenews.net

N.Y. governor backs nation’s first statewide gas ban

New York’s Democratic governor announced her backing yesterday for what would be the nation’s first statewide gas ban for new buildings, adding fuel to a simmering national battle. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for a gas ban came through a 2022 policy blueprint released before her first State of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsy.com

New York Nonprofit Helps Expand Internet Access

Daniel Heredia is a volunteer for NYC MESH, which is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable wifi access to low-income communities in New York City. "With the increased capacity to work from home, learning from home and etc., during the pandemic," Heredia said. "So NYC MESH hopes to be an alternative so people can have more reliable access in various parts of the city."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces $100 Million In Rent Supplements for Struggling New Yorkers

Counties Can Opt-In to Provide Rent Supplements for Low-Income Tenants. Funding Aimed at Helping Those Experiencing Homelessness or Facing Eviction. Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday December 14, 2021 announced $100 million is available for counties to help homeless individuals and families leave the shelter system for a permanent home by providing rental assistance. The funds may also help very low-income New Yorkers pay their rent and increase their housing security. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the New York State Rental Supplement Program will provide funding to localities in all 57 counties and New York City to offer rental assistance to individuals and families who are currently experiencing homelessness or facing the imminent loss of housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy