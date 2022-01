Secondary school students in England will once again be asked to wear masks in classrooms in a bid to limit the threat to children’s education posed by the Omicron variant.The Government said the move will “maximise the number of children in school” for the “maximum amount of time” in light of the recent surge in the highly-transmissible strain of the virus.It stressed that the recommendation for both schools and colleges will be temporary, remaining in place until January 26, when Plan B regulations are scheduled to expire. At this point it will be reviewed.An additional 7,000 air cleaning units will...

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO