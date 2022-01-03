ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Super Bowl odds for Rams entering Week 18

By Skyler Carlin
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams are positioned well in the NFC with an impressive 12-4 record entering Week 18 after taking down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. There is one week remaining and the Rams will conclude their regular-season schedule versus the San Francisco 49ers.

When it comes to the impending playoff schedule, the Rams own the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Green Bay Packers — who own a league-best 13-3 record — currently have the best odds (+350) to be crowned champions next month. Aaron Rodgers is also the odds-on favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the second year in a row.

The second-best odds to win the Super Bowl belong to the Kansas City Chiefs at +500. Kansas City has represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in the past two seasons and they are expected to make it three straight years with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills are both tied with +750 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Until someone beats them, the Buccaneers are the reigning Super Bowl champions and they have a guy named Tom Brady under center.

Meanwhile, the Rams edge out the Dallas Cowboys for the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +900. Even though Matthew Stafford has had his fair share of miscues in the second half of the season, his arrival in Sean McVay’s offense has paid major dividends thus far.

As we enter Week 18, the Rams are projected to face the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round of the playoffs. While Los Angeles is considered a team to watch out for in the postseason, they’ll likely need to go through either Tampa Bay or Green Bay to keep their chances of winning a Super Bowl alive.

