Beloved former Saints punter Thomas Morstead wins Special Teams Player of the Month for Falcons

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunters aren’t typically even acknowledged by most fans, let alone beloved. Thomas Morstead is one of the rare cases at the position; he is widely loved by Saints fans. Ironically, the Falcons’ most hated rival must sit idly by...

ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
FanSided

5 teams who could trade for Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason

As the Atlanta Falcons and Calvin Ridley possibly move toward parting ways, these five teams should be preparing an offseason trade offer. After eventually trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons seem to be going down a similar road with another star wide receiver. During a recent appearance with Dukes and Bell on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche talked about Calvin Ridley’s future in Atlanta.
theScore

NFL upset of the week: Saints overvalued in must-win clash vs. Falcons

It's supposed to all even out, and maybe it eventually will. It didn't last week, though. After winning with the Nick Foles-led Bears in Week 16 once Justin Fields and Andy Dalton were ruled out, we weren't so lucky with our second straight surprise at quarterback as Sean Mannion got the start for the Vikings in Week 17.
FanSided

3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could target in the draft

The most interesting story for the Atlanta Falcons in this year’s draft will be whether or not they decide to draft a quarterback. While they are locked in with Matt Ryan for another season opting to add a young backup is a no-lose situation. Worst case scenario for Atlanta...
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons make flurry of roster moves ahead of season finale

The Atlanta Falcons received reinforcements on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Saints after missing several players the prior week versus the Bills. Atlanta lost 29-15 to Buffalo, which eliminated them from postseason contention, but the few players that were on the reserve/COVID-19 list wouldn’t have likely made a difference.
Digital Courier

Saints send king cake to former punter ahead of Saints-Falcons season finale

METAIRIE, La. - The mutual respect between the New Orleans Saints and former punter Thomas Morstead has never swayed, even as he signed to play for a bitter divisional rival. What the Saints sent Morstead on Thursday only continued to prove that point. Thank you for reading!. Please log in,...
sportstalkatl.com

Will Sunday’s game against the Saints be Matt Ryan’s last in a Falcons uniform?

After falling to the playoff-bound Bills last Sunday, the Falcons are officially eliminated from postseason contention. Under first-year coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons have won three more games than they did in 2020 with Dan Quinn at the helm. The first season in a new era was widely underwhelming, but the Falcons were still in the playoff conversation until Week 17, something fans haven’t been able to say in a few years.
