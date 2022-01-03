ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Online ‘auction’ is latest attack on Muslim women in India

By Sameer Yasir New York Times,
 4 days ago

Hiba Bég, a graduate student in the United States, was visiting the grave of her grandmother in New Delhi over the weekend when she learned that she was “for sale” to the highest bidder online — for a second time in less than a year....

BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
The Independent

32-year-old startup founder’s death sends shockwaves across Indian social media

A 32-year-old Indian entrepreneur died of cardiac arrest on Friday, leaving the startup world shaken and grieving.Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of rental startup Grabhouse and Pankhuri, a women-focused social community platform, suffered a heart attack on 24 December, her company announced.The start-up world in India was in shock after learning the news of the young woman entrepreneur’s death.Pankhuri, the startup’s Twitter account announced on Monday: “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.”She founded Pankhuri in 2019...
INDIA
Boston Globe

Hong Kong journalist tops ‘10 Most Urgent’ list focused on press freedom in China

NEW YORK — Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the “10 Most Urgent” list for January 2022 focuses on the dire state of press freedom in China. Media outlets worldwide unite as the One Free Press Coalition to publish this list and draw attention to the most pressing cases of threats against journalists.
CHINA
Person
Karti Chidambaram
Person
Narendra Modi
The Guardian

Arrests after female Muslim activists ‘put up for sale’ in fake auction in India

Police in India have detained a woman accused of organising a fake online auction in which hundreds of prominent female Muslims were put up “for sale” on a website. There were shock waves of anger and disgust in India after it emerged that a website calling itself Bulli Bai, an offensive term for Muslims, had set up a pretend auction of more than 100 Muslim women, including journalists, academics, activists, scholars and artists, where they were to be “sold” as servants for negligible sums.
SOCIETY
BBC

Bulli Bai app: Fourth man held over auction of Muslim women

Indian police have arrested the alleged creator of an app that shared photos of more than 100 Muslim women saying they were on "sale". Neeraj Bishnoi, 20, is the fourth person to be held in connection with this case. The app - "Bulli Bai" - was hosted on GitHub, which...
RELIGION
WDBO

Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Police in India have detained a man and a woman alleged to be involved in the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women on a fake online auction website, according to government officials, in a case that has sparked outrage across the country.
SOCIETY
The Independent

India prime minister Modi trapped on flyover in ‘major security lapse’

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover in the western state of Punjab for nearly 20 minutes in a major security lapse, according to the federal home ministry.The prime minister landed in Bathinda city on Wednesday and was supposed to travel to a nearby memorial site for freedom fighters by helicopter. Punjab is set to hold important local elections before the end of March this year. Mr Modi decided to undertake a two-hour journey by road because of bad weather, but the road he was on was blocked by protesters, the home ministry said in a statement.“PM...
INDIA
#Online Auction#Women In India#Southern India#Indian Muslim#Columbia University
The Independent

Lessons forgotten: Election rallies feed Indian virus surge

Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a string of restrictions. Night curfews are back. Restaurants and bars are running at half their capacity. Some states have closed schools and movie theaters. Large gatherings are to be downsized.But India’s political leaders are busy on the campaign trail ahead of crucial state polls, addressing packed rallies of tens of thousands of people, many without masks.The scenes are strikingly similar to last year’s election season, when the delta variant ravaged the country and made India one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
goal.com

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

Goal takes a look at when the Blue Tigresses will be in action at the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup. The AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to kick off on January 20, 2022 in India. The hosts will be in action on the very first day when they take on Iran, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the second time India are organising the tournament after the 1979 edition wherein they finished runners-up to Chinese Taipei.
WORLD
The Independent

India sends medicines to Afghanistan, wheat to follow

India delivered two tons of medicines to Afghanistan on Friday, although it has not officially recognized its Taliban government.The medicine was given to Kabul’s Indira Gandhi Hospital, which was set up with Indian assistance in 2004, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Last month, India supplied Afghanistan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1.6 tons of medical supplies through the World Health Organization, Bagchi said in a statement.India also announced that it will provide 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan to ease food shortages there and is working out details of the shipment with Pakistan's government....
HEALTH
Twitter
AFP

Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days. Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects. But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Indian court allows huge Hindu festival despite Covid concerns

An Indian court on Friday rejected a bid to cancel a major Hindu festival despite fears the vast gathering could spread coronavirus infections as the country sees an Omicron-driven surge in cases. Kolkata-based doctor Avinandan Mondal sought a court order to ban the festival over coronavirus concerns, with infection rates surging in a country that saw a deadly wave last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

84-year-old Indian man dupes authorities to get 11 Covid shots, caught before his 12th

An Indian man who claimed to have received a Covid-19 vaccine at least 11 times was caught from a primary healthcare centre before he could get a twelfth dose.Brahmadeo Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of the eastern Bihar state, managed to receive the doses by using different identity cards and cellphone numbers of his relatives, according to a report in The New Indian Express newspaper.“The government has made a wonderful thing,” Mr Mandal said, explaining his wish to get over-vaccinated.India’s federal government mandates two shots for citizens, with booster shots being allowed for healthcare and frontline workers and those above the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

