ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Bass of the Week: Saitias Guitars Lexell 5

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan’s Saitias Guitars recently shared their new Lexell model, and it’s a real beauty. The bass, named after a comet not seen since the 1770s, was designed as a versatile tool with the help of bassist Wakazaemon. The young bassist wanted a bass that was easy to make sound, had harmony...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
studybreaks.com

How To Learn the Guitar

You’re going to need to put in some time before you can really start rocking out. The guitar has probably been the most popular instrument ever since it was first used by rock ‘n’ roll bands to wow teenagers and horrify parents. However, the instrument’s roots go back far further than the late 1940s or ’50s.
MUSIC
No Treble

Best of 2021: The Top 10 Basses

One of the most popular categories on No Treble is the Bass Gear one. Specifically, new basses. Of all the new basses we covered in 2021, here are the top 10 No Treble reader favorite stories for the year. 1. Sire Guitars Unveils P5 and D5 Passive Bass Models. Sire...
CARS
No Treble

EBG Instruments Introduces Vicious Bass Model

EBG Instruments has unveiled a new model to their lineup called the EBG-5 Vicious, which features a new body shape. The company launched the model with the EBG-5 Vicious Orion, which is a limited one-off piece to showcase the new design. “Under the polished high-gloss finish you can see an...
ELECTRONICS
allclassical.org

U.S. Classic Guitar: Mak Grgic

U.S. Classic Guitar’s exciting season will kick off in late January with LA based guitarist Mak Grgic who has just been nominated for a 2022 Grammy-award for best solo instrumental classical album for his new recording Mak Bach. He has quickly established himself as one of the top up-and-coming concert artists of the world and programs music as far reaching as works from the avant-garde, film music, the great classics of guitar repertoire, and much more. Touted as a “gifted young guitarist” by the New York Times, and “a guitarist to keep an eye on” by the Washington Post, Mak Grgic is a star on the worldwide stage. This special performance will feature an all Bach program where he will perform his new Grammy nominated album on a unique well tempered guitar. Learn more at usclassicguitar.org.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Vehicles#Saitius#Humpback Engineering#Hipshot Lollipop Bridge
MusicRadar.com

7 tips for better guitar practice

BEST OF 2021: If you feel like you're not progressing with your guitar playing it's good to take a look at how you can liven up your habits when it comes to learning. Because if you're not enjoying practice time, you're less likely to invest in it. So here's some ideas to get you started on changing things up for the better…
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Learn 10 great blues guitar chords

BEST OF 2021: Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level. Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Gear Review: AUM Guitars Vibraslide

For years the EBow has been a staple of creativity in popular music. From Robert Fripp to Led Zeppelin to REM and countless others, its loping, sustained, singing tones have graced hundreds, if not thousands of recordings. The fact that it didn’t take a virtuoso to use it and make memorable music was just an added plus (though extended techniques were particularly handy). Now AUM Guitars in France (formerly the UK) have created a new device that not only takes the category one step further in-depth but actually removes one hand from the operation.
MUSIC
No Treble

USG Fusion Trio: Nolens volens

I love this trio, and their tune, “Nolens volens”. Have a video to share? Email us at [email protected]. For 12+ years, we’ve worked hard to support and promote the global bass playing community. Now, we’re asking readers for help. Your donations will be used to cover No Treble's ongoing expenses, and all donations come with a reward. Learn more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
premierguitar.com

Ibanez Launches SR, MultiScale & Acoustic Basses

For its new-for-2022 bass lineup, Ibanez has announced three revamped RG Premium models—the RGT1220PB, the RGT1221PB, and the RGT1270PB— as well as three new AZ Premium models—two 6-strings and a 7-string—with three “firsts” for the series: ebony fretboards, H-S-H pickup configurations, and DiMarzio pickups.
ELECTRONICS
No Treble

Keep It Groovy: Improvising Over The I-V-vi-IV Chord Progression

Hey there, bass players! Here’s a fun lesson on improvising over an extremely common chord progression, the “I-V-vi-IV”! You’ve probably heard this progression thousands of times… it shows up in everything from early rock and roll and doo-wop records to today’s radio hits. Think “Don’t Stop Believing,” “With Or Without You,” and so many more!
MUSIC
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Bass Guitar Maintenance: Setting Up Your Bass Guitar – Intonation Adjustment

Setting Up Your Bass Guitar – Intonation Adjustment…. The Bass Guitar Maintenance series is courtesy of our friends at Elixir Strings. Check out the entire Bass Guitar Maintenance series here. John Carruthers shows us the proper way to set the intonation on a bass guitar. This video is step...
GUITAR
No Treble

Motörhead Releases “The Löst Tapes, Vol. 2”

Motörhead celebrated the late Lemmy Kilmister’s birthday last month by releasing the second volume of their Löst Tapes series. The album features a previously unreleased concert from Norwich UEA that was captured on their Snake Bite Love tour in 1998. The blistering set sees the band in...
ROCK MUSIC
No Treble

Lorenzo Feliciati Releases “Early Years”

“These first two albums show some important ideas that have taken a more defined shape in his later work,” a press release explains. “[The] track ‘Ground & Air’ is a good example of this style that was made of effects and later developed with Twinscapes and on the Antikythera and Koi albums. As a distinctive feature, Feliciati has always maintained the key role of the bass as the pivot and foundation for all arrangements and other instruments.”
ROCK MUSIC
No Treble

Groove – Episode #85: dUg Pinnick

I had heard of the band King’s X a few times in the mid-eighties. I was on the cusp of becoming a music journalist, and the entire genre of rock music enraptured me. Everything from The Who, Rush, and Led Zeppelin, to KISS and beyond. In 1989, my world...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

2022 Guitar Girl Magazine Calendar

Guitar Girl Magazine’s 2022 Calendar is an 11 inch by 8.5-inch wall calendar that is 32 pages, stapled binding, pre-hole punched for hanging, and definitely a calendar worth collecting. Kiki Wong is featured on the cover followed by these fabulous guitarists mentioned below on the inside pages all photographed by Jack Lue in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
No Treble

2021 Reader Favorite Bassists – #10: MonoNeon

Editor’s Note: At the end of each year, we tally up all the article and video views on No Treble to come up with a list of the top 10 most popular bassists. This is entirely based on readership, not on opinions, polls, or anything else. Just having some fun.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Pearl Jam Songs

Whenever a new band starts—and that must happen every two-and-a-half-seconds in the world—there arises a question: What should we call ourselves?. Every time one of those conversations takes place, one other band name comes up. In the struggle to find the exact right moniker, to sum up your new group’s sound, energy and spirit, there is always the thought: maybe we should just call ourselves something random?
THEATER & DANCE
No Treble

Kenny James Releases “Invisiblemann Vol. 15: Intergalactic Funk Coalition”

James, the “True Funk Soldier”, draws on influences like Parliament and Stevie Wonder while adding his own edge of breakbeats. If you dig thick slap bass lines and trance-like grooves, look no further. Intergalactic Funk Coalition is available on CD through James’s website. Intergalactic Funk Coalition Track...
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Will the Electric Bass Continue to Evolve?

In his final Bass Bench, our columnist ponders what innovations will come next. Roughly 70 years into the history of the electric bass, I find myself wondering: Is there a target in the evolution of our instrument? Are we aiming for superb playability, the highest tuning stability, tonal superiority and versatility, ergonomics and comfort, or even all of these things?
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy