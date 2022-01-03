ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: AJ Duffy arrives at FSU

By Brendan Sonnone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State quarterback signee AJ Duffy is in Tallahassee and ready to begin his college career with the Seminoles. The four-star signal caller arrived on Monday as he plans to enroll at FSU for the spring semester. “Home,” Duffy Tweeted on Monday afternoon....

