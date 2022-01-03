Arkansas Girls Basketball Poll List
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 18. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (11) 14-1 146 1 2. FS Northside (4) 13-0 134 2 3. North Little Rock; 12-2 114 3 4. Farmington 16-1 107 4 5. Melbourne 13-0 82 6 6. Bergman 21-0 44 8 7. LR Central 9-3 32 9 8. Vilonia 8-2 29 NR 9. Greenwood 9-4 28 5 10. Springdale Har-Ber 8-4 26 7 (tie) West Memphis 9-3 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 15, Bentonville West 13, Southside Batesville 7, Bryant 7, LR Christian 4, Nashville 3, Marmaduke 2, Lake Hamilton 2, Benton 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv 1. Conway (11) 14-1 71 1 2. FS Northside (4) 13-0 62 2 3. North Little Rock 12-2 47 3 4. LR Central 9-3 20 5 5. Springdale Har-Ber 8-4 16 4
Others receiving votes: Bryant 5, Bentonville West 4.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv 1. Vilonia (4) 8-2 50 4 2. Greenwood (4) 9-4 45 1 3. West Memphis (4) 9-3 35 NR 4. Nettleton (1) 11-3 31 2 5. Lake Hamilton (1) 11-2 25 3
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 13, Benton (1) 9, Paragould 6, Marion 4, Jonesboro 3, Jacksonville 2, Siloam Springs 2, Sylvan Hills 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv 1. Farmington (15) 16-1 75 1 2. Southside Batesville 14-1 51 3 3. Nashville 13-2 49 2 4. Morrilton 11-3 21 NR 5. Star City 9-4 14 4 (tie) Lonoke 10-2 14 5
Others receiving votes: Valley View 3.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv 1. Bergman (15) 21-0 75 1 2. Lamar 13-1 50 2 3. Booneville 14-0 43 3 4. Manila 15-1 22 5 5. Clinton 13-2 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Valley Springs 11, Centerpoint 6, Harding Academy 2.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv 1. Melbourne (14) 13-0 74 1 2. Marmaduke (1) 18-1 58 2 3. Salem 9-2 44 3 4. Quitman 13-1 32 4 5. Mountainburg 12-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 3, Gurdon 2, Rector 2, Cedar Ridge 1, Tuckerman 1.
CLASS 1A
Record Pts Prv 1. Norfork (11) 18-4 67 1 2. Mount Vernon-Enola (4) 18-2 57 2 3. Wonderview 17-4 39 3 4. Mammoth Spring 16-6 34 4 5. Kirby;16-6;23;5
Others receiving votes: Dermott 5.
Comments / 0