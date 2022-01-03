Omicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in Sight
A string of new studies has confirmed the silver lining of the omicron variant: Even as case numbers soar...www.bloomberg.com
A string of new studies has confirmed the silver lining of the omicron variant: Even as case numbers soar...www.bloomberg.com
It came and went in 45 days in South Africa. Which supposedly is where this originated. Every person I know who has it has had both jabs and the booster.
has anyone noticed that there's a patent for omicron? it's a scare tactic to push the dna changing bioweapon they call a vaccine
how is it coming to an end when i read today that a new variant IHU has been found in France. what a joke this administration and the CDC are
Comments / 44