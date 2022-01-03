ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Omicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in Sight

By Kristen V Brown
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA string of new studies has confirmed the silver lining of the omicron variant: Even as case numbers soar...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 44

Dad Bod MTB
4d ago

It came and went in 45 days in South Africa. Which supposedly is where this originated. Every person I know who has it has had both jabs and the booster.

Reply(3)
13
Save Our World
4d ago

has anyone noticed that there's a patent for omicron? it's a scare tactic to push the dna changing bioweapon they call a vaccine

Reply(2)
19
Wendy Brooks Mckenzie
3d ago

how is it coming to an end when i read today that a new variant IHU has been found in France. what a joke this administration and the CDC are

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#San Francisco#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Fully vaccinated people who catch COVID have 'super immunity'

With Omicron quickly taking over from Delta as the dominant variant here in the UK, and over 89 thousand new cases reported yesterday alone, many of us are becoming increasingly (and understandably) concerned. But, it seems there's a small silver lining amidst all the bad news, with a new study indicating that fully vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 might have "super immunity".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy