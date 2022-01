BAT Coin Price has formed a triple top formation and is showing bearish signs on the hourly chart. The coin fails multiple supports on the hourly chart. BAT coin price has been between $ 1.045 and $ 1.40 since the month of November. The coin made a brief attempt to break out from the zone during the end of December after forming a double bottom but failed to continue above the $ 1.40 level. The coin then formed a head and shoulders pattern (generally a bearish pattern)and continued in the range. The coin has now formed a tripe top and is nearing the support level. If the coin fails the support, the coin can be expected to fall to the level of $ 0.65. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is showing bearish signs for the coin with the bearish histograms increasing in size. The volumes for the coin also have been very low.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO