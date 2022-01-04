Metra train hits car in Glencoe, leaving 2 injured; UP-North train service resumes with delays

Two people were injured when a Metra train hit a car at the north suburban Glencoe station Monday afternoon.

A Metra spokesperson said a man and woman were transported to a local hospital with injuries after their vehicle was struck by UP-North train #343 at Park Avenue and Old Green Bay Road.

Glencoe police and fire units responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m.. The two adults in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries, village officials said.

There are crossing gates at the intersection and there was no indication that they were malfunctioning at the time of the crash, according to a Metra spokesperson.

Metra UP-North trains were suspended in both directions, but service resumed at 7 p.m. with extensive delays. Check the Metra website for the latest schedule announcements.

Metra police will conduct a crash investigation, village officials said.