Utah State

Utah QB Cam Rising Provides Update After Leaving Rose Bowl Game With Injury

By KYLE IRELAND
kslsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising shared an update on his health after he left the Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day with an injury. The No. 11 Utes played the No. 6 Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Saturday, January...

kslsports.com

