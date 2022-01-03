NBA superstar Kyrie Irving set for season debut after declining COVID-19 vaccine

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly expected to make his season debut on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly expected to make his season debut on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

Irving has missed the season up to this point after declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which excludes him from playing in home games at the Barclays Center due to New York City’s vaccine mandate. Nets General Manager Sean Marks sidelined Irving at the beginning of the season until he was “eligible to be a full participant.”

But COVID-19 cases and injuries within the organization moved the Nets to allow Irving, who cleared protocols last week, to play in road games, ESPN reported.

"I really had to sit back and think and try not to become too emotionally attached to what they were deciding to do. I had to really evaluate things and see it from their perspective, meaning the organization, my teammates," Irving said last week, referring to the Nets original decision.

"I really empathized and I understood their choice to say if you are not going to be fully vaccinated, then you can't be a full [participant]."

Irving has maintained that he is not a so-called anti-vaxxer, and that he is only doing what he believes is best for himself.

"I am going to just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates and just be part of this whole thing,” he said in October.

“This is not a political thing; this is not about the NBA, not about any organization. This is about my life and what I am choosing to do.”

