NBA

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving set for season debut after declining COVID-19 vaccine

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
  • Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly expected to make his season debut on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.
  • Irving has missed the season up to this point after declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • Nets General Manager Sean Marks originally sidelined Irving until he was “eligible to be a full participant.”

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly expected to make his season debut on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQCK1_0dbu02lR00

Getty

Irving has missed the season up to this point after declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which excludes him from playing in home games at the Barclays Center due to New York City’s vaccine mandate. Nets General Manager Sean Marks sidelined Irving at the beginning of the season until he was “eligible to be a full participant.”

But COVID-19 cases and injuries within the organization moved the Nets to allow Irving, who cleared protocols last week, to play in road games, ESPN reported.

"I really had to sit back and think and try not to become too emotionally attached to what they were deciding to do. I had to really evaluate things and see it from their perspective, meaning the organization, my teammates," Irving said last week, referring to the Nets original decision.

"I really empathized and I understood their choice to say if you are not going to be fully vaccinated, then you can't be a full [participant]."

Irving has maintained that he is not a so-called anti-vaxxer, and that he is only doing what he believes is best for himself.

"I am going to just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates and just be part of this whole thing,” he said in October.

“This is not a political thing; this is not about the NBA, not about any organization. This is about my life and what I am choosing to do.”

fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Kyrie Irving's Return: "I Don't Think It's Fair To The Game. I Don't Think It's Fair To The Team."

After missing months of the 2021-22 season, Kyrie Irving finally made his season debut on Wednesday, putting on an impressive performance after months of inactivity. You see, Irving was only missing time due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite being perfectly healthy and capable, Kyrie was disqualified to play per Brooklyn's health and safety protocols.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving honest feelings on COVID vaccine after rejoining Kevin Durant, James Harden

Kyrie Irving has returned. After missing the first 35 games of the season, the player who signed with the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019 along with Kevin Durant, is back in action. By now you know why he was out. The Duke product is not vaccinated for COVID-19, and in New York City that precludes him from appearing in Nets home games. He is eligible to play on the road but originally the team did not want any part-time players so he wasn’t active at all. Team GM Sean Marks and the team brass felt him coming and going would present continuity issues.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Return To The Nets

Kyrie Irving is making his return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup tonight as they take on the Indiana Pacers. Of course, Irving has missed the entire first half of the season due to his position on the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, however, the Nets are allowing him to play away games, and fans are excited to finally see him on the court doing what he does best.
NBA
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kyrie Irving helps lead Nets to comeback win in his season debut

The Brooklyn Nets' newest part-time employee was back to work on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving made his season debut during the Nets' 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers after he missed the first 35 games of the season. Irving scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Nets erase what had been a 19-point deficit.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Nets win in Kyrie Irving's season debut

2022-01-06 07:06:29 GMT+00:00 - Kyrie Irving scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Brooklyn Nets made his season debut a successful one by overcoming a 19-point deficit for a 129-121 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Irving returned as a part-time player...
NBA
Laredo Morning Times

Kyrie Irving Decides Peak Pandemic Is Perfect Time to Make His Season Debut

A day after the U.S. reported a record-breaking 1 million-plus new Covid cases across the country, Kyrie Irving —the NBA’s most prominent unvaccinated player and most vocal anti-vaxxer — officially returned to the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday for the team’s road game against the Indiana Pacers. Irving...
NBA
Newsday

Kyrie Irving's season debut helps Nets defeat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time this season, the Nets had their "Big 3" together as Kyrie Irving made his season debut as part-time road player. But for three quarters, it appeared the Nets were on the verge of their "Big 4," as in a season-worst fourth straight loss against the Pacers Wednesday night at Bainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Steve Nash Reveals Plans for Kyrie Irving as He Makes His NBA Season Debut

Kyrie Irving recently made his NBA season debut with Brooklyn Nets, and while New York City regulations has banned the non-vaccinated guard from playing in the city, he is still able to represent his team at away games. Coach Steve Nash recently commented on his plan for Irving as he...
NBA
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving season debut: Nets vs. Pacers live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, time, odds

The moment we thought might never actually arrive is finally here. On Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving is set to make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets. After missing almost the entire first half of the season due to a New York City vaccine mandate that will prevent him from playing home games, the Nets have relented and will allow the unvaccinated Irving to be a part-time player as they pursue their first championship in franchise history. His return couldn't come at a better time for Brooklyn.
NBA
The Hill

The Hill

437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
323M+
Views
