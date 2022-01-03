ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Who Is Kanye West’s New Girlfriend?

By Mike Nied
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kim Kardashian's reported relationship with Pete Davidson gave way to some of the most unexpected headlines of 2021. Now it looks like she's not the only one to find another shot at love: allegedly, Kanye West has also moved on. Despite buying a home described as "across the street"...

kfox95.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Adam Sandler
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Tmz#Uncut Gems
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye Dating Julia Fox After He Begged to Get Back Together

Over it. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s relationship proves that Yeezy founder’s antics don’t even faze her anymore. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and two years of dating. Less than a year after her divorce filing, Kim started dating Pete Davidson before asking a California court to make her legally single again and restore her maiden name. Yet her estranged husband wasn’t ready to let go: In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned plea begging Kim to get back together with him amid her romance with Pete....
CELEBRITIES
In Style

It Looks Like Everyone Who Dates Kanye West Wears This Outfit

When it comes to dating, even celebrities have specific types and preferences. But while some so obviously gravitate toward significant others who are family-oriented, have entertainment backgrounds, or enjoy adventure, the women Kanye West dates all seem to like ... leather. And long coats. And monochromatic outfits, paired with leather and long coats.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Julia Fox Comments On Her Date With Kanye West

The REAL REASON Kanye West Bought That House Across From Kim Kardashian. Kanye West and actress Julia Fox went to Carbone restaurant in Miami on Saturday night, and people are wondering if this might be a sign that he's finally moved on from his ex, Kim Kardashian. Kardashian filed for divorce in February of 2021, and in the past few months West has been running a very public campaign to get her back.
CELEBRITIES
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy