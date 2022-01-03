ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Monday

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMJdc_0dbtv6wU00

The Philadelphia 76ers have been working on getting healthier for quite some time now, but the sudden setbacks keep on hitting them when they least expect it.

On Monday, when the Sixers take on the Houston Rockets, the team will get another member out of the health and safety protocol as the veteran forward Danny Green was cleared for action over the weekend.

As Green returned to the practice court on Sunday night, the 76ers left him off of the injury report. Now, Green's on pace to play against Houston on Monday night as he's feeling good after ramping up action over the last few days.

But the Sixers aren't totally in the clear from dealing with COVID-19-related setbacks. In fact, a few more members of the team were added to the health and safety protocol on Sunday and Monday.

Who's Out for Monday Night?

Myles Powell, the two-way guard who was added into the protocol last week, remains out for the Sixers as he continues to deal with a COVID-related setback.

Meanwhile, Sixers rookie Jaden Springer and the third-year defensive standout Matisse Thybulle entered the protocol on Sunday. Springer was already ruled out as early as Sunday night. However, Thybulle was listed as questionable as the Sixers left the door open for him to play on Monday possibly.

Unfortunately, Thybulle won't get the green light to go. And neither will the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey. Although Maxey wasn't listed initially on Philly's injury report leading up to Monday night's game, a team official confirmed that Maxey had been added to the protocol on Monday night.

Therefore, he'll miss Monday's game against the Rockets along with Thybulle, Springer, Powell, and the veteran guard Ben Simmons, who is out due to personal reasons.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Report: Tyrese Maxey’s house caught fire

Christmas time is supposed to be a joyous time of the year. However, this year, it will be a tough time for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. His house caught fire. We do not have much more information than what has been provided. “Sixers team official just confirmed to me...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Powell
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Matisse
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Tyrese Maxey
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Remains Out of Sixers Lineup vs. Spurs

As that turned out to be the case, Maxey managed to check into the Wizards matchup for 33 minutes after getting cleared. He went on to play in Philly's next two matchups against the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, his recent availability streak ended after four games as Maxey was entered into the protocol for the second time this season.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Green#Covid#Philly#Sports Illustrated
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton Shuts Down Comparisons Between LeBron James' Lakers And The 2004 Superteam: "I Think We Were In Our Prime, A Lot Of Us Was Way More In Our Prime Than They Were.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history and have boasted incredible teams during that time. The Showtime Lakers, the Kobe-Shaq tandem, Kobe with Pau Gasol, a number of teams come to mind when talking about the best teams ever assembled by the franchise.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy