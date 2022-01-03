Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been working on getting healthier for quite some time now, but the sudden setbacks keep on hitting them when they least expect it.

On Monday, when the Sixers take on the Houston Rockets, the team will get another member out of the health and safety protocol as the veteran forward Danny Green was cleared for action over the weekend.

As Green returned to the practice court on Sunday night, the 76ers left him off of the injury report. Now, Green's on pace to play against Houston on Monday night as he's feeling good after ramping up action over the last few days.

But the Sixers aren't totally in the clear from dealing with COVID-19-related setbacks. In fact, a few more members of the team were added to the health and safety protocol on Sunday and Monday.

Who's Out for Monday Night?

Myles Powell, the two-way guard who was added into the protocol last week, remains out for the Sixers as he continues to deal with a COVID-related setback.

Meanwhile, Sixers rookie Jaden Springer and the third-year defensive standout Matisse Thybulle entered the protocol on Sunday. Springer was already ruled out as early as Sunday night. However, Thybulle was listed as questionable as the Sixers left the door open for him to play on Monday possibly.

Unfortunately, Thybulle won't get the green light to go. And neither will the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey. Although Maxey wasn't listed initially on Philly's injury report leading up to Monday night's game, a team official confirmed that Maxey had been added to the protocol on Monday night.

Therefore, he'll miss Monday's game against the Rockets along with Thybulle, Springer, Powell, and the veteran guard Ben Simmons, who is out due to personal reasons.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.