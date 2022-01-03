ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs. Rockets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

By Justin Grasso
 4 days ago
After falling into a bit of a slump over the last few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers have bounced back in a big way. Last Sunday, they hit the road to face the Washington Wizards for the first time this year. As the Wizards missed a couple of key players, the Sixers took advantage and pounced on Washington, picking up a victory.

A couple of nights later, the Sixers returned to the court in Toronto to face the Raptors. Although the Raptors got the best of the Sixers during an earlier meeting in South Philly this season, Philadelphia got payback.

While the hard-fought win raised some eyebrows as the Sixers squeaked out a victory against a shorthanded Toronto team, the Sixers were just happy to get the road win and advance to 18-16 on the year before taking on their toughest matchup of the week.

Last Thursday, the Sixers hit one final stop on their road trip before heading home for New Year's Eve. While the Sixers were unsuccessful against the Brooklyn Nets twice this season, once at home and once away, the 76ers were ready for war last Thursday and took the game down to the wire.

While Brooklyn came out on top during their first two close battles against Philly, the Sixers managed to pull off the upset win on the road and pick up their 19th victory of the season before ending 2021.

Now, the 76ers are set to return home for the first time in over a week on Monday. With the Houston Rockets in town, the Sixers will face the rebuilding franchise for the first time this year. Last year, the Sixers swept the Rockets during their two outings. Will they keep the streak alive on Monday night?

76ers vs. Rockets Daily Fantasy & Odds Information

Everything you need to know about the 76ers' matchup with the Rockets on Monday night.

Key Game Notes

  • The Sixers are 5-5 in their last ten games
  • At home, the Sixers are 6-8 this season
  • Philadelphia has won its last three games
  • The Rockets have lost nine of their last ten games
  • Houston has lost seven games in a row
  • On the road, the Rockets are 3-17 this year
  • The Rockets are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven games
  • The total has gone over in eight of Houston’s last nine games
  • The Sixers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games versus the Rockets

Injury Report

76ers

Matisse Thybulle - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Tyrese Maxey - Out

Rockets

Eric Gordon - Questionable

Armani Brooks - Out

DeJon Jarreau - Out

Alperen Sengun - Out

Christian Wood - Out

Kevin Porter - Out

Game Odds

Sixers -12.5

Moneyline: PHI -1000, HOU +650

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,700

DraftKings Price: $5,900

Average FPPG: 30

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $4,200

DraftKings Price: $4,300

Average FPPG: 26

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $6,400

DraftKings Price: $6,000

Average FPPG: 26

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel Price: $4,000

DraftKings Price: $3,300

Average FPPG: 16

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,900

DraftKings Price: $4,400

Average FPPG: 18

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $4,300

DraftKings Price: $3,700

Average FPPG: 17

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,100

DraftKings Price: $8,200

Average FPPG: 34

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $3,900

DraftKings Price: $3,400

Average FPPG: 17

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,800

DraftKings Price: $11,400

Average FPPG: 50

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $5,400

DraftKings Price: $5,600

Average FPPG: 24

