COVID-19 resources needed for Hawai’i’s houseless population

ATLANTA, GA (WLNE)- The CDC has announced an update to their isolation and quarantine recommendation for the general population. With an update in researching the transmission period, the CDC now recommends those infected with the virus to now isolate for five days, instead of ten days, if they remain asymptomatic. They must continue to wear a mask for the five days after isolation whenever around people. This is due to research showing that the transmission period is one to two days before symptoms show up and two to three days after. Those infected and symptomatic must remain in isolation for the full ten days.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO