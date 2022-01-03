ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

COVID-19 resources needed for Hawai’i’s houseless population

By Erin Coogan
KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- As Hawai'i continues experiencing record numbers of COVID-19 cases, medical professionals are urging state leaders to take action to expand COVID-19 resources for those struggling with financial instability. "It's harder to explain that to leadership, because this means actually money, going into some populations that never...

www.kitv.com

whtc.com

COVID: The latest numbers and resources

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — More than 6,000 Ottawa County residents are known to have COVID-19, according to county health department records updated publicly yesterday afternoon. Since the pandemic started, 55,543 Ottawa County residents have been diagnosed with the virus; more people have gotten ill who were not tested and others, who tested positive using home-test kits, may not have reported results to county officials.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
ABC6.com

CDC shortens quarantine and isolation period from COVID-19 exposure for general population

ATLANTA, GA (WLNE)- The CDC has announced an update to their isolation and quarantine recommendation for the general population. With an update in researching the transmission period, the CDC now recommends those infected with the virus to now isolate for five days, instead of ten days, if they remain asymptomatic. They must continue to wear a mask for the five days after isolation whenever around people. This is due to research showing that the transmission period is one to two days before symptoms show up and two to three days after. Those infected and symptomatic must remain in isolation for the full ten days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KITV.com

New COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy takes effect in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- January 3 is the first day of a shortened COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy in Hawaii. Instead of 10 days, people who test positive for the coronavirus will isolate for at least five days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the original guidance more...
HAWAII STATE
MedCity News

Delivering accessible vaccine and Covid-19 resources for children and families

As the pandemic continues and both vaccine and treatment options evolve, it’s crucial for healthcare organizations to keep their patients and members updated on the latest information regarding their health and safety. Communicating with patients at this scale, especially in a climate where mistrust and disinformation are rampant, is extremely challenging and requires a proactive and continuous digital health approach. For example, the news about the approval of vaccines for children (like the FDA’s recent approval of Pfizer for kids ages 5-11 in late October) is particularly meaningful for parents and caregivers with school-age children.
EDUCATION
North Coast Journal

COVID-19 Resources at a Glance

With the highly contagious Omicron variant confirmed to be here in Humboldt County, officials are urging residents to redouble layered mitigation measures to reduce spread of the virus, including vaccination, masking, testing and distancing. Here's a look at the resources available locally. Vaccination:. While a growing body of evidence suggests...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KITV.com

Health Care Providers Say COVID Hospitalization Numbers are Inflated

HONOLULU-- COVID hospitalization numbers require a closer look to break down the current risk of the Omicron variant. "At least up until now, we have included in our counts everybody who tested positive for COVID regardless if they are being treated for COVID," Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii told KITV News.
BUSINESS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz announces expanded COVID-19 testing resources

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota will soon have expanded COVID-19 testing resources. Walz announced Tuesday that the state will be taking a three-pronged approach to expanding testing. Approaches will include three new community testing sites, one-point-eight million rapid tests directed to schools to give to families, and 150-thousand at-home rapid test kits for communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wshu.org

Pediatric COVID cases are rising rapidly in Connecticut

Pediatric coronavirus hospitalizations in Connecticut have risen dramatically in recent weeks, and health officials are reporting crowded emergency rooms in children’s hospitals. An average of 21 children per day were hospitalized across the state last week, doubling the average number of pediatric coronavirus patients over the course of a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

COVID-19 spread in the US: How omicron impacts each state by population

The highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has been sweeping the country – though some states have been impacted more than others. As cases continue to rise nationwide, thousands of flights have been canceled as an increased number of airline workers have tested positive, and other Americans have been waiting hours at testing sites.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLNS

Increasing COVID-19 cases doesn’t shock doctors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 cases averaged more than 13 thousand on Wednesday. That number jumped to 20 thousand in the past two days. Doctors at McLaren Great Lansing Hospital says she’s not surprised because they expected it after the holidays. More than 4,600 confirmed cases in Michigan from Thursday and Friday. “I think many […]
LANSING, MI
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE

