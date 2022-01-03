ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mbappe hat trick as PSG beats Vannes 4-0 in French Cup

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat trick as French...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Yardbarker

PSG: Zinedine Zidane will reportedly replace Mauricio Pochettino next season

Paris Saint-Germain may have made a number of stellar signings last summer, headlined by Lionel Messi's shocking arrival from Barcelona. But PSG have fallen short of expectations so far, and their coach seems to be in a hot seat. While the signings of several big-name players looked like something amazing...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Manchester United Appoints Richard Arnold as New CEO

The Premier League’s most valuable club is getting a new boss. Manchester United announced Thursday morning that current managing director Richard Arnold would be appointed CEO, effective Feb. 1. He takes the reins from vice-chair Ed Woodward, who has led the club since 2013. The move follows a turbulent year for Man United. Woodward announced his intention to step down last spring, after United and 11 other European football clubs’ proposal to break away from their domestic leagues to form a European Super League turned into a debacle. The club outmaneuvered Manchester City to add Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively. Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.
FIFA
The Independent

What should Manchester United fans expect from incoming chief executive Richard Arnold?

It can appear as if the more things change at Old Trafford, the more they stay the same. On the surface, that would also appear to be the case with Richard Arnold succeeding Ed Woodward.Woodward will step down as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman and most senior official at the beginning of next month after an eight-and-a-half year reign in which success has been measured on balance sheets rather than in the trophy cabinets. Woodward himself would admit that much.Four managers, no Premier League titles and more than £1bn spent on a mixed bag of signings is not the full extent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction after Ben Davies’ own goal

Chelsea seized control of their league cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, beating their London rivals 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday thanks to an early strike by Kai Havertz and an own goal by Spurs defender Ben Davies.The Blues swamped their visitors right from the kickoff and, after a mix-up in the Spurs defence in the fifth minute, Havertz fired an angled shot that was goal-bound before it went in off the foot of Davinson Sanchez.Half an hour later, the dominant hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when Japhet Tanganga headed away a Hakim...
SPORTS

