Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME live and feeder cattle futures ease

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Monday, remaining near recent highs as back-month contracts climbed to new highs on expectations of tighter supplies to come. CME February live cattle futures settled down 0.775 cent at 138.925 cents per pound, though back-month contracts...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures up on technical support, but end week lower

CHICAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Friday, supported by a stronger grains market and technical buying after a weekly drop, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 12-1/2 cents higher at $7.58-1/2 a bushel, after falling to $7.35-1/2, its lowest price since Oct. 15, 2021. * For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat lost 12-1/4 cents, down 1.59%. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery added 6-1/2 cents to $7.75 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 1/2 cent to end at $9.23-1/4 a bushel. * Traders have begun positioning ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop reports scheduled for Jan. 12. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. * Brazil was able to clear two wheat shipments at its key Santos port after a few days of delay caused by a protest by agricultural tax collectors as part of their campaign for higher wages, industry association Abitrigo said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-USDA January crop supply/demand, stocks report estimates

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following tables summarize trade expectations of what the U.S. Department of Agriculture will show in its quarterly grain stocks, annual crop production, U.S. winter wheat seeding and monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports. All are scheduled for release on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT). U.S. quarterly stocks as of Dec. 1, in billions of bushels: USDA Dec. 1 Average of Range of USDA USDA estimate analysts' analysts' Sept. 1, Dec. 1, estimates estimates 2021 2020 Wheat _________ 1.421 1.315-1.690 1.780 1.703 Corn _________ 11.602 11.200-11.951 1.236 11.294 Soybeans _________ 3.129 2.975-3.227 0.256 2.947 USDA 2021-22 U.S. corn and soybean crops (production in billions of bushels, yield in bushels per acre, harvested area in millions of acres): USDA Jan. Average of Range of USDA Nov. 2021-22 analysts' analysts' 2021-22 estimate estimates estimates estimate CORN Production ______ 15.069 14.932-15.347 15.062 Yield ______ 177.0 175.5-179.0 177.0 Harvested area ______ 85.186 84.700-86.400 85.085 SOYBEANS Production ______ 4.433 4.396-4.484 4.425 Yield ______ 51.3 50.9-51.9 51.2 Harvested area ______ 86.447 86.000-86.911 86.436 U.S. winter wheat seedings for 2022 harvest, in millions of acres: USDA Jan. Average Range of USDA 2021 estimate of analyst analyst wheat estimates estimates plantings All winter ________ 34.255 33.400-35.550 33.648 Hard red winter ________ 24.034 23.400-24.970 23.494 Soft red winter ________ 6.555 5.790-7.000 6.648 White winter ________ 3.577 3.418-4.000 3.506 USDA 2021-22 U.S. grain and soybean ending stocks, in billions of bushels: USDA Jan. Average of Range of USDA Dec. 2021-22 analysts' analysts' 2021-22 end-stocks estimates estimates end-stocks estimates estimates Wheat _______ 0.608 0.580-0.638 0.598 Corn _______ 1.472 1.386-1.550 1.493 Soybeans _______ 0.348 0.305-0.411 0.340 USDA 2021-22 world grain and soybean ending stocks, in millions of tonnes: USDA Jan. Average of Range of USDA Dec. 2021-22 analysts' analysts' 2021-22 end-stocks estimates estimates end-stocks estimates estimates Wheat ________ 278.67 274.95-280.50 278.18 Corn ________ 304.08 302.00-307.00 305.54 Soybeans ________ 99.93 95.00-103.55 102.00 USDA 2021-22 South American corn and soy production, in millions of tonnes: Jan. USDA Average of Range of Dec. USDA 2021-22 analysts' analysts' 2021-22 estimate estimates estimates estimate ARGENTINA Corn ________ 53.59 52.00-55.50 54.50 Soybeans ________ 48.11 45.00-49.50 49.50 BRAZIL Corn ________ 116.17 114.00-118.00 118.00 Soybeans ________ 141.62 140.00-144.00 144.00 USDA world production, in millions of tonnes: Jan. USDA Dec. USDA Jan. USDA Dec. USDA 2020-21 2020-21 2021-22 2021-22 estimate estimate estimate estimate Argentina wheat _____ 17.65 _____ 20.00 Australia wheat _____ 33.30 _____ 34.00 Canada wheat _____ 35.18 _____ 21.65 Russia wheat _____ 85.35 _____ 75.50 Argentina corn _____ 50.50 _____ 54.50 Brazil corn _____ 87.00 ____ 118.00 South Africa corn _____ 16.90 ____ 17.00 China corn ______ 260.67 ______ 272.55 Ukraine corn _____ 30.30 _____ 40.00 Argentina soy _____ 46.20 _____ 49.50 Brazil soy _____ 138.00 _____ 144.00 (Compiled by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 1 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 7 1/2 cents, March KC wheat is down 16 1/2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 15 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 20 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 145.41 points and February crude oil is up $1.38 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.120 and February gold is down $37.00 per ounce. Wheat markets have barely lifted their heads, with Minneapolis and KC leading the major losses. The soy complex remains down for the day but has rallied sharply from the lows. While export sales were dismal for wheat, soybeans, products and corn, the underlying bullish backdrop is South America's declining yield potential. Extreme heat and dryness will continue over the next 10 days, with some moisture over the weekend.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 13-15 cents, wheat down 5-10 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures sank to a three-week low during the overnight trading session on concerns that big harvests in Argentina and Australia could cut into demand for U.S. supplies on the export market. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 51,100 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 30. That was below the low end of market forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5-1/4 cents at $7.55-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 8-1/2 cents lower at $7.78-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was off 14-1/4 cents at $9.34 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn stuck in rangebound trade, with weakness in soybeans and wheat pressuring prices. But concerns about crop yields in Brazil and Argentina supportive. * Weekly corn export sales of 256,000 tonnes were well below trade forecasts that ranged from 500,000 to 1.275 million tonnes. * Benchmark CBOT March corn hit resistance during overnight trading at its 10-day moving average. Support was noted at its 20-day moving average. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $6.01 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 13 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen falling on profit-taking setback after four-day rally that pushed prices for the most-active contract to its highest since July 20. Traders say signs of slowing crush pace in the United States adding pressure. * USDA said soybean export sales totaled 449,800 tonnes for the week near the low end of expectations for 400,000 to 1.35 million tonnes. * Separately, the USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 102,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico. * Agribusiness consultancy AgRural lowered its forecast for Brazil's soy crop to 133.4 million tonnes from 144.7 million. * March soybeans last traded 13-1/4 cents lower at $13.81-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease after weather rally

* Broad markets slide after Fed comments encourage profit-taking. * Soy and corn still supported by weather risks in South America (New throughout; Updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Thursday as broad selling in financial markets countered weather...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans ease after drought-led rally

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday, as weaker-than-expected export sales weighed on the oilseed after a run-up earlier in the week, supported by dry conditions across several of South America's crop-producing regions. * CBOT March soybeans ended 7-1/2 cents lower at $13.87-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal futures eased $2.40 to $411.00 a ton, while CBOT March soyoil fell 0.54 cents to 58.90 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported a daily sale of 102,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, although weekly export sales were near the bottom or below trade expectations for nearly all commodities. * For the week ended Dec. 30, soybean export sales of 449,800 tonnes were a marketing year low, while corn exports of 256,000 tonnes were 81% lower than the previous four weeks and wheat exports of 51,100 tonnes were also the lowest of the marketing year. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to drop 11 million tonnes to 133.4 million tonnes, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. Brazil's last crop cycle produced a record 137.3 million tonnes of soybeans. * Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heat wave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures lower as global supply concerns ease

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by strong harvests by Southern hemisphere producers that are easing global supply concerns, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 14-3/4 cents lower at $7.46 a bushel, after falling to $7.36, its lowest since Oct. 19. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 18-1/2 cents to $7.68-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 24-1/2 cents to end at $9.23-3/4 a bushel. * For the week ended Dec. 30, wheat export sales of 51,100 tonnes were the lowest of the marketing year. * Argentina's wheat harvest for 2021/22 is expected to be 21.8 million tonnes versus 21.5 million tonnes previously estimated due to higher-than-expected yields, said Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Throughout Lags Behind for Both Cattle, Hogs

Heading into Friday’s trade, the livestock complex hopes to round out the week strong and find more clarity on whether or not processing speeds are going to get back to normal. Technically speaking, Thursday’s trade treated the livestock complex well as futures closed mostly higher. But from a fundamental...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher after mixed trade; Brazilian weather in focus

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher after two-sided trade on Wednesday, supported by weather concerns across South America. * CBOT March soybeans ended 5 cents higher at $13.94-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $13.99, the highest for a most-active contract since July 20, 2021. * CBOT March soymeal futures eased $1.30 to $413.40 a ton, with several contracts notching life-of-contract highs before turning lower. * CBOT March soyoil added 1.11 cents to 59.44 cents per lb. * Southern Brazil, along with as Argentina and Paraguay, is facing hot, dry conditions that could diminish crop production, while northern Brazil has been inundated with rains that have delayed harvest and threaten soybean quality. * Brazil's soybean exports are expected to reach 3.375 million tonnes in January, according to agricultural association ANEC. * U.S. exporters are expected to have sold 400,000 to 1.350 million tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 30, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hogs Keep Rallying Despite Cattle Selloff

Heading into Thursday’s trade, hogs are hopeful to find a strong export report which should help the market’s ability to rally into the later part of the week. The cattle complex continued to struggle throughout Wednesday’s trade, but the lean hog market couldn’t have cared less that grains rallied Tuesday. Heading into Thursday’s trade, the market will be anxious to see how the first export report of the year treats the complex.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans end up, session peak highest since July

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ended stronger on Wednesday after trading both sides of even and hitting the highest in nearly five months, supported by extreme weather in South America that could result in yield losses. Corn eased after also rallying on South American weather risks, while wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 5-month top, South American weather woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell 1.6% on Thursday, easing for the first time in four sessions amid a broad-based decline in markets, although concerns over adverse weather in South America capped losses. Wheat lost ground for a second session, while corn dropped nearly 1%. Asian shares...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Farmers, hit by supply chain delays, expect higher input costs

According to the latest Ag Economy Barometer released Tuesday, supply-chain disruptions continue to “haunt the nation’s agricultural sector,” with four of every 10 large-scale farmers and ranchers reporting difficulties in buying inputs ranging from fertilizer to farm equipment parts, according to the Purdue University survey. Some 57%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures firm on weaker crop ratings

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures lifted on Tuesday after the winter wheat crop was downgraded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, finding additional support from rallying corn and soybean futures. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 12 cents at $7.70 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery gained 12-1/2 cents to $8.04 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat added 2-3/4 cents to end at $9.70-1/2 a bushel. * Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the USDA said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 14.01 million tonnes by Jan. 2, compared with 13.63 million tonnes by the same week a year earlier, according to European Commission data. The commission noted that figures for France were only complete up to November. * Tunisia's state grains agency has issued international tenders to purchase about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago)
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Feeders Dive Lower Amid $6 Corn

The corn market’s jump has negatively affected both the live and feeder cattle futures. Tuesday’s big market shake up comes from the corn market’s rally, which has pushed nearby contracts above $6.00 a bushel. Both the live and feeder cattle contracts knew there was a possibility the corn market could trade North of $6.00, but the market wasn’t expecting it this soon.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise on South America weather concerns, wheat up

* Dry weather forecasts in Brazil, Argentina raise supply worries * U.S. Plains wheat ratings decline in Kansas, Oklahoma - USDA (Recasts leading on both soybean and corn, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained ground on Tuesday as prices were underpinned by forecasts of dry weather in South America that could hurt yields, while wheat rose after three straight sessions of falls. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $13.63-3/4 a bushel, as of 1145 GMT. Corn rose 0.9% to $5.94-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.5% to $7.62 a bushel. South American weather forecasts returned to dry and hot after beneficial rains last week in Brazil and Argentina. In Argentina, moisture deficits could expand to affect more than half of corn and soybean crops by next week, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note. The wheat market was supported by tightening world supplies. Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. Gains in soybean, corn and wheat futures were capped by the disappointing U.S. weekly export inspections. Some 1.19 million tonnes of soybeans were exported in the week ended Dec. 30, down 32% from the previous four-week average and below analysts' estimates. U.S. exporters also shipped 596,092 tonnes of corn last week, down 45% from the prior four-week average and at the low end of analysts' expectations, while 141,816 tonnes of wheat was inspected for export, below expectations and 70% below the previous four-week average. Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended Dec. 28, regulatory data showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. Prices at 1145 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Move Pct Move CBOT wheat 762,00 4,00 0,53 770,75 -1,14 CBOT corn 594,25 5,00 0,85 593,25 0,17 CBOT soy 1363,75 8,25 0,61 1339,25 1,83 Paris wheat 276,25 2,25 0,82 278,50 -0,81 Paris maize 244,00 0,50 0,21 237,00 2,95 Paris rape 771,75 0,50 0,06 754,00 2,35 WTI crude oil 76,65 0,57 0,75 75,21 1,91 Euro/dlr 1,1280 0,00 -0,12 1,1368 -0,77 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Corn Sends Tremors of Fear Through Cattle Complex

Tuesday’s market chatter was engulfed with the corn market’s rally as feeder cattle buyers are wanting to get their orders filled but must be conscious of breakevens. It was a hectic Tuesday for the cattle contracts as the markets tried to understand just how long lasting the corn market’s surge to $6.00 a bushel in the nearby contracts was going to be. The feeder cattle contracts took the brunt of the corn market’s blow, but the live cattle contracts suffered as well.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans inch up on South American dryness, corn eases

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with prices buoyed by dry weather in parts of South America that could hurt yields and tighten world supplies. The corn market lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

hEDGEpoint cuts Brazil's 2021/22 soy crop estimate by 6 mln tonnes

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop is estimated at 138.5 million tons, nearly 6 million tonnes less than previously projected but still a record volume, hEDGEpoint Global Markets forecast on Tuesday. The forecast reduction is largely due to the impact of drought on crops in Parana...
AGRICULTURE
Financial World

Chicago live cattle futures up 23% in 2021, lean hogs leap 16%

Live cattle and lean hog futures’ prices in Chicago Mercantile Exchange dropped on Friday in context of a year-end profit-taking breeze, but both benchmarks had marked off robust yearly gains on 2021, as front-month lean hog and live cattle contracts soar 16 per cent and 23 per cent respectively with live cattle contracts recording their strongest annual percentage gains since 2014.
CHICAGO, IL

