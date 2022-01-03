ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Back at .500, Ravens have little chance of playoffs

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens are a few plays from being...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

4 Ravens players likely playing their final game on Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens are still holding out hope that a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday will result in an unlikely playoff berth. But if we’re being realistic, Sunday’s game could very well be the end of an era in Baltimore. Or at least a changing of the guards of sorts.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Here’s How The Ravens Can Still Make The Playoffs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With all the major injuries and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s uncertain status for Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, many Ravens fans are no doubt looking ahead to 2022. But there’s still a chance the Ravens could slip into the playoffs, and the odds are better than Lloyd Christmas’. First and foremost, the Ravens (8-8) need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium. Then, in the words of defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, “we just need a three-game parlay to hit.” "The resiliency of all these players. The toughness, the fight." pic.twitter.com/S3ckCQ24Y3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6,...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY

Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs still chuckles when he hears the name Ben Roethlisberger. “Old Ben,” Suggs said with a sigh and then laughter. Then his memory shoots back to the 16 seasons he played against the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. “Big Ben was very difficult to bring down and it was fun going against him,” Suggs said. “He was always injured until it was ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes His Opinion On Ravens Very Clear

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has just one regular season game left before he plans to ride off into retirement. It’s only fitting that 18-year veteran will get to finish out his career with a game against the Baltimore Ravens. Roethlisberger and the Steeler will square off with their...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Lamar Jackson's Future with the Ravens is Less Certain Than You Think

Doug Gottleib: "I wonder what the Ravens' future with Lamar Jackson looks like. Because John Harbaugh, by his words, seems to be completely in. The front office, by their words, seem to be completely in. But wouldn't this be doubling down on a guy who, though is a complete freak talent and by all accounts is the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often and eventually lose that step and now they get hit more often. And you've used all your resources to put a great offense around him and you haven't gotten better output. Isn't there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G?"
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorenews.net

Ravens Rookies Have Shown Their Promise

While the Ravens have a slim path to the playoffs, Sunday's regular-season finale will offer one more glimpse at a rookie class that has shown a great deal of promise. Partly because of injuries and COVID-19, Baltimore's rookies have seen the field a lot this season, which will be valuable experience in their young careers.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Breaking down the decisive ‘small details’ of a brutal 20-19 loss to the Rams

As Ravens players explained where things had gone wrong in a fifth straight loss Sunday, they pointed to the end, and then to everything before it. The Ravens had dictated terms for so much of their game against the Los Angeles Rams. And yet, in a 20-19 loss that all but crushed their playoff dreams, it hadn’t mattered. “When you control a game the whole game, which I felt like we did, and you ...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers, Ravens carry slim playoff hopes into finale

PITTSBURGH (8-7-1) at BALTIMORE (8-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Ravens by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Steelers 7-9; Ravens 8-8. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 31-24. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Ravens 20-19 on Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh. LAST WEEK: Steelers beat Browns 26-14; Ravens...
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Huntley to start at quarterback for Ravens against Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular season. Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh because of his ankle injury. That likely ends the star quarterback's 2021 season. The winner of the Ravens-Steelers game can make the playoffs, but those chances are slim.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

For 18 seasons, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been the Ravens’ most constant rival: ‘He’s like the Terminator’

On his first visit, they treated him like the neophyte he was. They picked him off twice and sacked him two others in a 30-13 thrashing. The Ravens, led by a prime Ray Lewis and a rapidly ascending Ed Reed, would finish that season with the league’s sixth best defense. Ben Roethlisberger was a 22-year-old rookie who relieved starter Tommy Maddox in the third quarter. Despite the lumps he took ...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy