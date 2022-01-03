Sevilla beats Cádiz 1-0 to reduce Real Madrid's Liga lead

A very Happy New Year to all the Madridistas! 2021 has officially ended and Real Madrid is sitting at the top of the table. Speaking defensively, the 2021 season has been somewhat great. We have seen one of the strongest defenses in early 2021 when Real Madrid had one of the most experienced center backs in the form of Raphael Varane. Varane had a very successful career at Los Blancos and in his last 6 months at the club, the 29-year-old stepped up in the absence of Sergio Ramos and gave some top performances while pairing with Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez who were the two unusual starters with Ramos in the team.

