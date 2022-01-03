ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Sevilla beats Cádiz 1-0 to reduce Real Madrid's Liga lead

By JOSEPH WILSON - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla cut into Real Madrid’s lead of the...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Copa del Rey roundup: Atletico Baleares beat Celta as Barcelona and Real Madrid advance

There were eight Copa del Rey matches taking place across Spain on Wednesday evening involving eight La Liga clubs. Valencia won at Cartagena, Mallorca beat Eibar, Real Sociedad triumphed at Leganes, Barcelona edged past Linares, Rayo Vallecano defeated Mirandes, Real Betis cantered past Real Valladolid and Real Madrid secured victory at Alcoyano. Celta, however, contrived to lose 2-1 to Atletico Baleares.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Ocampos
Yardbarker

Real Madrid avoid an upset and beat Alcoyano 3-1 in the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 victory away at Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening to put to bed the ghosts of last year. Alcoyano knocked Madrid out of the Copa 12 months ago, and Carlo Ancelotti was determined to make sure his team didn’t make the same mistakes that Zinedine Zidane’s did.
SOCCER
FanSided

Ranking Real Madrid’s best defenders in 2021

A very Happy New Year to all the Madridistas! 2021 has officially ended and Real Madrid is sitting at the top of the table. Speaking defensively, the 2021 season has been somewhat great. We have seen one of the strongest defenses in early 2021 when Real Madrid had one of the most experienced center backs in the form of Raphael Varane. Varane had a very successful career at Los Blancos and in his last 6 months at the club, the 29-year-old stepped up in the absence of Sergio Ramos and gave some top performances while pairing with Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez who were the two unusual starters with Ramos in the team.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liga#Real Madrid#Ap#Spanish#Athletic Bilbao
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season. Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy