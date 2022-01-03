'Let's make more snowmen' | People enjoy snowy day despite road closures blocking scenic views

Baker, Grant, Harney, Union County, Oregon (releases from ODOT: East. Or)- URGENT: Motorists are driving around road closures and becoming stranded on snow covered routes. Several highways are closed and ODOT crews are not able to perform winter maintenance operations due to high winds, snowdrifts, blowing snow and limited visibility. If you drive today in eastern Oregon, plan for long delays. Pack extra food, water and blankets. Don’t expect emergency response crews to rescue you if you drive on closed roadways. Stay home, stay safe and don’t put others at risk.
