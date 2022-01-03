ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

'Let's make more snowmen' | People enjoy snowy day despite road closures blocking scenic views

WBIR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople came to the Foothills Parkway expecting...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Frustrations grow over North Bend's handling of snowy roads

NORTH BEND, Wash. - For more than a week, some cities and towns in Washington have been buried in snow. Now, some spots are expected to potentially get even more snow this week. One of those places is the city of North Bend. On Tuesday, FOX 13 saw drivers struggling...
NORTH BEND, WA
KTVL

More snowy roads and delays as winter weather continues in the Rogue Valley

The Oregon Department of Transportation tells travelers in southwest Oregon to expect snowy roads and winter conditions today as winter weather continues to affect the region. An ODOT press release advises the community to plan ahead, take extra time, and expect delays throughout the day. "Roads in high elevation areas...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Snowmen#Scenic Views#Foothills Parkway
elkhornmediagroup.com

Stay Off Closed Or Snowy Roads

Baker, Grant, Harney, Union County, Oregon (releases from ODOT: East. Or)- URGENT: Motorists are driving around road closures and becoming stranded on snow covered routes. Several highways are closed and ODOT crews are not able to perform winter maintenance operations due to high winds, snowdrifts, blowing snow and limited visibility. If you drive today in eastern Oregon, plan for long delays. Pack extra food, water and blankets. Don’t expect emergency response crews to rescue you if you drive on closed roadways. Stay home, stay safe and don’t put others at risk.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
northwestgeorgianews.com

'Extremely cold' temperatures expected overnight in Cherokee, church opens doors for shelter

North Georgia is expected to get some of the lowest temperatures of the season overnight Thursday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. "Extremely cold conditions are expected overnight and into Friday morning. For Cherokee County, morning lows will be in the low/mid 20s with wind chill values in the low/mid teens," Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday evening. "Remember to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants that may be exposed to these conditions. If you have to be outside, bundle up and cover exposed skin."
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
northeastoregonnow.com

Interstate 84, Highway 395 Experiencing Closures Due to Weather

Heavy snow and wind is causing havoc throughout eastern Oregon. Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265 near La Grande due to unchained semi-trucks blocking lanes on Cabbage Hill near milepost 224. Many other vehicles have either crashed or slid off the road, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
PENDLETON, OR
cbslocal.com

SNOW TIMELINE: Worst Period Of Snowfall Expected Friday Morning With 2-5 Inches Expected For Much Of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tri-State Area is bracing for a messy morning commute Friday as snow moves into the area overnight. Here’s what to expect and when. Snow is already falling in northern New Jersey. This is just about where we should be, but the snow is about 30 miles closer to the coast, and we are seeing the early bands clipping eastern Long Island, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEPR

Icy and Snowy conditions on the roads

Tri-Cities, WA — If you woke up this morning surprised to see snow, you weren't alone, the roads were already icy and with a fresh layer of snow on them, the driving conditions became sub-optimal fast. Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol has some tips on how to stay safe when behind the wheel.
TRI-CITIES, WA
WVNS

WINTER WEATHER: Here’s a look at road closures across Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Due to progressing winter weather conditions, Thursday, January 6, 2022, roads continue to close in the area. As more road closures are announced, they will be updated here. Wyoming County: Route 10 between Pineville and Oceana is closed at this time. We’ve received several reports of cars in ditches. As roads […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy