ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

REPAY Announces Acquisition of Fort Worth-based Payix

By John Henry
fortworthinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, announced on Monday that it had acquired Fort Worth-based Payix for up to $115 million, including $95 million paid at closing. The acquisition was financed with cash on hand and available revolver capacity. REPAY also announced...

fortworthinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth-based Jet Health Acquires Blessings Hospice

Jet Health Inc, a leading regional provider of home health and hospice services, announced Wednesday the acquisition of Arlington-based Blessings Hospice, founded in 2019. The acquisition marks Fort Worth-based Jet Health’s fifth hospice-related acquisition, the company says in a statement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Funding for...
FORT WORTH, TX
albuquerqueexpress.com

CCL Industries Announces Two Bolt-on Acquisitions for Avery

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A and CCL.B) ('the Company'), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today that it has acquired two U.S. headquartered, software-powered tag and card businesses for its Avery unit.
BUSINESS
deeranddeerhunting.com

Revo Brands Announces Acquisition of Outdoor Edge Cutlery

Revo Brands, the parent company of Real Avid, has now added Outdoor Edge Cutlery to its family of consumer brands. Revo Brands operates in partnership with Vertikal Brands, a holding company established by Clearview Capital in partnership with, and managed by, a group of outdoor industry executives, to pursue the acquisition of premium brands in the outdoor industry. The transaction closed on Nov. 4, 2021.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

REPAY acquires Payix for $115M

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has acquired Payix for up to $115M. The acquisition was financed with cash on hand and available revolver capacity. The company also announced the upsizing of its revolver capacity by $60M, increasing its existing $125M Revolving Credit Facility to $185M. Founded in 2016 and based in...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Benzinga

Repay Shares Pop On Snapping Payix For ~115M

Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) has acquired Payix for ~$115 million. Repay financed the acquisition with cash on hand and available revolver capacity. Repay also upsized its revolver capacity by $60 million, increasing its existing $125 million revolving credit facility to $185 million. Payix is a leading omnichannel payment technology...
STOCKS
pymnts.com

REPAY Buys Payix in Deal Worth up to $115M

Vertically-integrated solutions platform REPAY is acquiring payment technology service Payix in a deal that could be worth up to $115 million, according to a Monday (Jan. 3) press release. A total of $95 million will be paid at closing, and up to $20 million could be paid through an earnout,...
BUSINESS
Chicago Business Journal

RBO PrintLogistix Announces Acquisition of Reign Print Solutions

RBO PrintLogistix, a top brand deployment partner, acquired Reign Print Solutions, further growing the organization’s market footprint. The acquired print solutions provider and its employees will begin operating as Reign Print Solutions, an RBO Company, effective immediately until April 1, 2022, when the full entity will continue to operate as RBO. “We are thrilled to have the Reign Print Solutions team join us as we continue to expand our ability to serve brands and their marketing supply chain needs nationwide,” says Cathy Armstrong, CEO of RBO. “Our organization has been fortunate to grow throughout these challenging times. Both RBO and Reign’s commitment to best-in-class service and quality has made this union possible, allowing us to continue on our positive growth track.” Since 1987, Reign Print Solutions has been helping quality organizations effectively communicate and distribute their message to the marketplace. “We are excited to join RBO in their effort to help customers connect with their clients in relevant and meaningful ways," says Bill Jourdan. "Whether the solution calls for label solutions, a direct marketing piece, a transactional mail program, or an e-commerce platform, partnering with RBO, we will provide the solution the client needs to grow.” RBO PrintLogistix helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand management, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four areas are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO can execute on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Satterfield & Pontikes Construction acquires Fort Worth firm

Houston-based Satterfield & Pontikes Construction announced the acquisition of Eagle Contracting, a privately held Fort Worth-based general contractor specializing in the water and wastewater industry. Terms were not disclosed. The company will continue to operate under the Eagle Contracting name and be led by Roy Ewen, president, and Billy Haynes,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revolving Credit Facility#Lms#Dms#Saas#Ebitda
fortworthinc.com

Longtime Cooksey Communications Leaders Complete Agency Acquisition

Cooksey Communications said on Thursday in a news release that Colby Walton and Jason Meyer had fully acquired the Irving-based strategic communications agency. The transaction fulfills the multi-year succession plan put in place by Gail Cooksey, who founded the company in 1994. The company’s name and branding will remain unchanged.
IRVING, TX
fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth’s Ryan Senter Joins Opportune as Partner

Opportune LLP, a leading global energy business advisory firm, announced on Monday that Ryan Senter of Fort Worth had joined the firm’s Dallas base of operations as a Partner to lead the firm’s performance improvement practice. Senter’s credentials include more than 25 years of experience advising Fortune 1000...
FORT WORTH, TX
sgbonline.com

Vista Outdoor Announces Acquisition Of Stone Glacier

Vista Outdoor, Inc. announced the acquisition of Stone Glacier, a maker of lightweight, performance hunting gear designed for backcountry use. Terms were not disclosed. Vista Outdoor said the addition of Stone Glacier to Vista Outdoor’s portfolio of outdoor products and shooting sports brands will allow the company to enter the packs, camping equipment and technical apparel categories with a growing brand and provide a foundation for Vista Outdoor to leverage the camping category.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
The Press

STARBOARD REALTY ADVISORS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HIGHLY-AMENITIZED APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Dylan - a 227-unit garden-style apartment community located in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas – on December 10th, 2021, for an undisclosed price. Jorg Mast, Chis Paul, and Danny Miller of Colliers International represented the seller, a Texas based developer.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy