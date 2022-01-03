ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Twin Brothers Found Dead Days After House Fire Near Duluth, Sheriff Says

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The death of twin brothers found several days after their northern Minnesota home caught fire has been ruled as accidental.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says smoke inhalation was a factor in the deaths of both Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, whose bodies were found on New Year’s Day in a home on Industrial Road in Canosia Township, just north of Duluth. Jerry suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as well, and Terry also suffered burns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zd2n8_0dbtpWdJ00

(credit: CBS)

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller reported that the brothers hadn’t been heard from in days. Investigators determined that the fire had burned at the home a few days earlier, then “apparently went out on its own.”

An inoperable smoke detector was found inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating, though the fire is believed to be accidental.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Chasing Woman Rams Truck Into Minneapolis Fire Station, Threatens Firefighters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly rammed his pickup truck into a Minneapolis fire station Thursday night as firefighters were protecting a woman he was following. Shawn Coates, 52, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of threats of violence, and one misdemeanor count of damage to property, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. According to a criminal complaint, the woman Coates was following arrived at Minneapolis Fire Station 8 on Blasdell Avenue South around 7 p.m., telling firefighters that Coates was following her in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Human Remains Found In Burned Vehicle In Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities say a dead body was found in a burned vehicle in southern Minnesota Wednesday morning. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a report of a burned vehicle with possible human remains inside at Beaver Creek Valley State Park in Caledonia, Minnesota, around 7:23 a.m. Deputies on the scene confirmed there was a dead body inside the vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle was completely destroyed. The sheriff’s office says they have not been able to identify the remains. Authorities are investigating the incident.  
CALEDONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amber Alert Canceled: 1-Year-Old Boy ‘Anonymously Returned’ To Mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a 1-year-old boy was found safe Friday night after he was taken in a stolen SUV in south Minneapolis. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says that 1-year-old RayRay Powell was “anonymously returned” to his mother roughly two hours after an Amber Alert was issued to cell phones and local media in the metro area. The child was missing at time when outside temperatures were in the low single digits, causing concern among those searching for him. According to a statement, Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a hang-up call around 6:30...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Phillip Jones Charged For Fatally Assaulting Man In St. Paul Apartment Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal assault of man last month in an apartment building in St. Paul. Phillip Charles Jones faces second-degree murder charges in Ramsey County for the death of 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha. Credit: Ramsey County The criminal complaint says that officers arrived to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Snelling Avenue North on the report of an assault on Dec. 20. There, they met Rocha, who had dried blood on his face. He said he’d left his apartment about an hour before, but saw a man, identified as Jones, in the...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Duluth, MN
Accidents
City
Ramsey, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina Police: Teen Girls Punched, Pepper Sprayed Driver In Attempted Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are looking for two teenage girls following an attempted carjacking Friday night where they allegedly punched a driver and sprayed her with mace. The Edina Police Department says the attempted carjacking happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road, in the city’s Country Club neighborhood. The victim reported that she was leaving a friend’s place when another vehicle pulled up next to her car and two teenage girls jumped out. The girls demanded the woman’s car and told her they had a gun. When the woman resisted, they punched her and sprayed her with mace. The teens made off with the woman’s wallet and cell phone. The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown. Police say she refused medical care at the scene. Investigators say the suspect vehicle was a silver-colored Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen Wednesday in Minneapolis. The vehicle has Minnesota license plates reading VT-953. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Steven Buford Gets 31 Years For Murdering Woman Outside West St. Paul Apartment Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Twin Cities man was sentenced Friday to 31 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman in the head and attempting to force another woman to drive him from the murder scene at gunpoint. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says that Steven David Buford, of West St. Paul, was sentenced to 380 months in prison for the shooting on Sept. 4, 2020, which left 22-year-old Lauren Summer Koffi-n’guessan, also of West St. Paul, dead. In November, Buford pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted aggravated robbery. He will...
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Fatally Assaulting Neighbor In St. Paul Apartment Building

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was fatally assaulted last month in a St. Paul apartment building. The St. Paul Police Department said Thursday that a 39-year-old man was arrested for murder and booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they’ve been formally charged. The man is suspected of killing 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha, who was found dead on Dec. 27 in an apartment building on Snelling Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Investigators say that Rocha reported being assaulted by a neighbor in his apartment building a week earlier. While medics initially cleared Rocha out after assault, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner said that he later died due to injuries suffered in the attack. Rocha’s death marked the 38th homicide in St. Paul in 2021, a year which set the all-time record for homicides in the capital city.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Gets 2 Years In Prison For Burning St. Paul Nutrition Store Amid Unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Twin Cities man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in burning a St. Paul nutrition store during the unrest in May of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that Samuel Frey was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison and to pay more than $33,000 in restitution for his role in burning a nutrition store on St. Paul’s University Avenue. After Frey completes his prison time, he’ll be on supervised release for two years. This past July, Frey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson, prosecutors say. According to investigators, Frey, who was 19 at the time of the incident, aiding in burning Great Health and Nutrition on May 28, 2020. Frey poured a bottle of hand sanitizer onto a shelving unit and lit it on fire with a burning piece of paper. As the flames grew, he poured more hand sanitizer on the fire. Another person charged in the arson was 21-year-old McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn. She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced to three years probation and to pay roughly $31,000 in restitution.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#St Louis County#Monoxide#Accident#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Large Warehouse Fire In Superior, Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WCCO) — Fire crews are working to bring a large warehouse fire under control Thursday morning. The CBS affiliate in the area reports that the fire is on Superior, Wisconsin’s North End district, in the vicinity of Blatnik Bridge. Superior Mayor Jim Paine said the fire was in the Severson building, a fish warehouse. He said the fire then spread to the Bayside building next to it. Both buildings are total losses, and Paine said that they were “priceless pieces of historical architecture.” A camera in the area showed a significant amount of smoke in the air above the warehouse. (credit: CBS...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

‘Dangerous, Brazen Behavior’: Charges Filed In Mall Of America Shooting That Injured 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed against the suspected gunman in the Mall of America shooting that left two people injured on New Year’s Eve. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged 18-year-old Kahlil Markell Wiley of St. Paul with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting. Kahlil Markell Wiley (credit: Bloomington police) Wiley allegedly shot a man in the leg after a fight inside the Mall of America on Friday night. Another man was also grazed by a bullet. Wiley fled the mall following the shooting. Criminal Complaint Details According to the criminal complaint,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘They Were Out For Blood’: Group Beats Minneapolis Landlord Attempting To Tow Stolen Cars

Originally published Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis landlord says he was attempting to have multiple stolen vehicles towed from a lot behind his property when a group of individuals attacked him. Dale Howey manages 11 properties throughout the Twin Cities, and says last week, residents at the Green Rock Apartments, located at 2440 Harriet Avenue in Minneapolis, reported cars illegally parked in the back lot. Howey says it was later learned the cars had been reported stolen. “There was one without plates,” Howey said. “That raised a flag.” Minneapolis landlord Dale Howey says he was attempting to have stolen cars towed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mpls. Family Terrorized By Car Thieves Who’ve Shot Up Their Home Twice: ‘Sleep Is Not A Thing Anymore’

Originally published on Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis family is living in fear. They stopped an attempted carjacking outside their home one day, then their home was shot up the next night. Their home Ring camera caught both shootings. The family believes it may be retaliation for posting the video of the attempted carjacking on social media. “It’s been tough to focus on work, and sleep is not a thing anymore,” said the family’s mom. This mother of three fears what will happen to her family next after experiencing two nights of terror. She does not want to share her identity,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Suspect Arrested After Stealing Running Vehicle With 3-Month-Old Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a suspect stole a vehicle with a 3-month-old child inside Thursday morning. According to police, the incident occurred near the 3300 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 11:11 a.m. There, a mother stopped at a convenience store and left the vehicle running with the baby inside. As the mother was entering the store, an adult suspect got in the running vehicle and took off with the child still inside. “Reports indicate the suspect struck at least two vehicles while driving,” police said. RELATED: How Technology Can Help Police Track Down Stolen Vehicles Less than 10 minutes later, the vehicle was located on the 20 block of 30th Avenue Southeast. The suspect had fled, but the child was still safe inside. Police say the suspect was later located and arrested. MPD says Metro Transit and University of Minnesota police assisted in the search and apprehension.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Passenger In Stolen Vehicle Dies In St. Paul Crash, State Patrol Says

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a passenger in an allegedly stolen vehicle died when the driver crashed while fleeing in St. Paul Tuesday night. The Minnesota State Patrol said the pursuit began at Interstate 94 and Pascal Street when a trooper identified the vehicle as stolen and saw it speeding. The driver was exiting southbound Highway 61 at Bailey Road just after 8 p.m. when he crashed at the top of the ramp. One of the passengers, 54-year-old Brenda Schaaf, was killed in the crash. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt. The 31-year-old Columbia Heights man driving the allegedly stolen vehicle was taken to Regions Hospital, but is expected to survive. Another passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis, was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Arrested In Mapleton Shooting

MAPLETON, Minn. (WCCO) – A suspect has been apprehended in the shooting of a 50-year-old man in southern Minnesota this past December. The assault left Ronald Reid of Mankato with serious injuries. He was conscious when police arrived at the scene on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast on Dec. 19, and was taken to the hospital. Police identified a suspected shooter, and apprehended him on Tuesday afternoon when he drove through northern Mankato. He was taken in without incident, and remains in custody on first- and second-degree assault charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. Reid is no longer hospitalized, but is continuing to recover from his injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
MAPLETON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Warrant: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Claimed ‘Cab Driver’ Was Behind Wheel After DWI Rollover

Originally published on Jan. 4, 2022 DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A newly-released warrant alleges Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson initially told law enforcement that someone else was driving his county-owned SUV when he rolled it while driving drunk last month. The warrant, filed in Becker County, says the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at about 2:33 a.m. on Dec. 8 on Interstate 94 in Alexandria, and a county sergeant arrived first to the scene. The sergeant told the Minnesota State Patrol trooper investigating the crash that Hutchinson — who was driving back from a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brandis Wells Charged For Fatal Shooting In Frogtown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood last week. Brandis Junton Wells was charged with the second-degree murder in Ramsey County on Tuesday. Officers arrived at the scene on the 500 block of Blair Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, the criminal complaint says. They found a 31-year-old man, identified as Jarrell Kirk, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his arm and chest. Kirk was taken to Regions Hospital, but was pronounced dead. Kirk’s father waved at officers and told them that the “shooter” was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Mall Of America Suspected Shooter Purchased ‘Ghost Gun’ Online

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old man charged in a shooting at the Mall of America that injured two on New Year’s Eve purchased the firearm online, according to a criminal complaint, a so-called “ghost gun” that was not purchased by a federally licensed dealer and lacks a serial number, therefore making it untraceable. Charging documents say the alleged gunman had a Polymer 80 9mm handgun with him when he was taken into custody and he admitted that he bought the gun on the internet. Polymer 80 is a company that sells parts and accessories, including pistol frame kits. Purchasing such kits and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka Police Investigating Report Of Armed Intruder On Wayzata Boulevard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say there is a large police presence Wednesday night near the intersection of Hopkins Crossroad and Interstate 394 in the west metro. The Minnetonka Police Department says officers received a report of an armed intruder at an office building on the 11000 block of Wayzata Boulevard around 5 p.m. Police say there is one or more suspects inside the building. People inside the building were able to evacuate safely. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage Suspect Arrested In Mall Of America Shooting On New Year’s Eve

Originally published Jan. 4, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say they’ve arrested the suspected gunman in the Mall of America shooting that left two people injured on New Year’s Eve. The Bloomington Police Department says that officers arrested an 18-year-old suspect Tuesday afternoon in Roseville. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged. RELATED: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year’s Eve; Police Search For Suspect Investigators say they found a gun at the place where the suspect was arrested. The teenager was brought to the Bloomington Police Department, where he...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy