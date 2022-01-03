Twin Brothers Found Dead Days After House Fire Near Duluth, Sheriff Says

RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The death of twin brothers found several days after their northern Minnesota home caught fire has been ruled as accidental.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says smoke inhalation was a factor in the deaths of both Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, whose bodies were found on New Year’s Day in a home on Industrial Road in Canosia Township, just north of Duluth. Jerry suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as well, and Terry also suffered burns.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller reported that the brothers hadn’t been heard from in days. Investigators determined that the fire had burned at the home a few days earlier, then “apparently went out on its own.”

An inoperable smoke detector was found inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating, though the fire is believed to be accidental.