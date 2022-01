"Who are these guys? I mean, what kid grows up wanting to be a referee? Most kids want to be players or coaches in the NFL – not referees!”. That’s the opening line from the foreword that coach John Madden wrote to my book “Impartial Judgment.” Coach Madden wrote that foreword for the book when it was published in 1988. It was the first book I had written from my perch as a 31-year NFL referee and I wanted someone with superb creditability to write the foreword. Who better than John Madden? John died Jan. 28. He was 85. We were friends for almost 60 years. Stay tuned.

