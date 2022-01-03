ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NC supply runs low of monoclonal therapy that fights omicron COVID variant

By Justin Moore
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H437k_0dbtmLmF00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is an extremely low supply of monoclonal therapy that works on omicron in North Carolina.

The newly authorized treatment, Sotrovimab, is the only drug that appears to retain effectiveness against the omicron variant. It’s an antibodies therapy that prevents people who test positive for COVID from being hospitalized or dying.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Health and Human Services, it is now limited to high-risk COVID-positive people first in North Carolina. This includes those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised patients who are at high risk for severe disease, hospitalization, or death.

NCDHHS said the federal government recently reduced the distribution of monoclonal antibodies therapies.

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital only has 12 doses of Sotrovimab.

Many hospitals across North Carolina that don’t have the technology to determine which variant a person has are recommended not to use other therapies like Regen-COV that’s proven to work on the Delta and other variants.

Those hospitals are forced to choose wisely on which COVID positive individuals to treat with the short supply of Sotrovimab.

Therefore, medical experts are stressing vaccination and boosters to people.

“People need to realize that it’s in extremely short supply. The best thing to do is become vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated with the two shots, then you need to become booster. That is a sure way to decrease your risk of becoming ill with the coronavirus or COVID,” Dr. Roxie Wells, president of Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

Add 17,000 more breakthrough COVID cases to NC’s running total

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials added another 17,000 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in two weeks in December to the running total, and the omicron variant’s share of cases has nearly tripled in a week. About 10,000 of those cases — one of the largest weekly increases on record — came in between Dec. […]
CBS 17

COVID-19 in NC: More records with 20,000+ new cases, percent positive over 30%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina for the first time. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also reported a record rate of the most recent batch of COVID tests coming back positive — nearly 32 percent — along with a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Monoclonal Antibodies#Weather#Sotrovimab#Regen Cov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 17

CBS 17

4K+
Followers
767
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy