Grocers are no longer the dinosaurs of retail. The early months of the pandemic found consumers, so used to the intuitive user experiences offered by eCommerce giants such as Amazon, frustrated by leading grocers. With online shops that were difficult to navigate and in-store pickers’ substitutions so inaccurate as to often venture into the absurd, grocers often alienated their would-be digital customers. Now that the industry has had time to adjust to the omnichannel new normal, however, the experience has improved dramatically, and shoppers are taking note.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 4 DAYS AGO