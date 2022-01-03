ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to Keep Customers Returning? Let Them Go

COVID-19 has ushered in an age of cancellations, with waves of conferences, concerts and vacations being put on hold. So, how do you keep those customers coming back when travel and public events are safer? Make it easy for them to leave. As PYMNTS’ research has shown, merchant cancellation...

Turnto10.com

Some companies say keep the items as holiday returns cost them big

WASHINGTON (TND) — The holiday shopping scramble is over, but now supply chain issues are now impacting the inevitable gift returns. Processing returns is costing retailers more money. Axios is reporting that those businesses are passing higher prices on to the customer due to product shortages and supply chain...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

D2C Brands Keep Winning New Customers

The following was previously published in an earlier edition of D2C FYI. Anyone looking for more evidence that the D2C buying trend has gone mainstream needs to peek at the latest data from GfK. Recent research finds that 62% of U.S. consumers have tried a D2C brand in the last six months. And they intend to keep it up, with 40% saying they plan to use D2C channels more, even as COVID-19 shopping restrictions ease.
RETAIL
WTAX

Returning gifts online is getting so expensive for retailers that they might let you keep it

You might just luck out if you want to return a gift that was purchased online. Optoro, a returns processor, says the cost of online returns is soaring, contributing to increased prices, product shortages and supply chain stress. The company says returning a $50 item is expected to cost an average of $33, up 59 percent from 2020. The bad news: retailers are expected to pass on the cost of returns in the form of higher prices. But the good news: some retailers, namely Amazon, sometimes tell the returner to just keep it, as it would cost them too much to process a return. But, don’t try to game the system to get free stuff, as there’s tracking involved that could catch you trying to take advantage. (Yahoo)
SHOPPING
MySanAntonio

3 Trends To Keep Customers Engaged In 2022

It’s hard to believe 2022 will be with us in a matter of weeks—and yet here we are. If you feel like you’ve only just gotten marketing in 2021 figured out, you’re not alone. But the good news is that 2022 likely won’t introduce the same radical changes that we dealt with over the last two years.
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

Amazon streamlines customer return process

Amazon is trying to make returning purchases as easy as possible. The e-tail giant is now providing thousands of free drop-off options for millions of items sold on its site. According to a corporate blog post, most customers will now have at least one free return option included on millions of items purchased on Amazon in the U.S.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Many Restaurant Customers Feel Alienated by QR Code Menus

As quick service restaurants (QSRs) put the pedal to the metal on digitization, utilizing new technologies to maximize their speed and convenience, full-service restaurants (FSRs) are challenged to take a more nuanced view of these innovations, called upon to identify which tools will provide additional value to their consumers and which will detract from the dining experience.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Mashed

Costco Will Never Accept A Return Of This Food Item

Costco is famous when it comes to returning purchased items. In fact, the store's generous return policy espouses a "risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee" by which customers can bring back almost anything for a full refund, with some notable exceptions like electronics after 90 days, diamonds over 1 carat, and "products with a limited useful life expectancy, such as tires and batteries." And shoppers of the warehouse outlet have certainly taken advantage.
RETAIL
Times Union

Earn Extra Money by Starting a Side Business in 2022

For some entrepreneurs, one business just isn't enough. If you're one of the millions of people interested in starting a side hustle, you might just have the skills to make it bigger than just a hustle. In The 2022 All-in-One Side Business Bundle, you'll learn a variety of ways to earn a little extra money on the side and you might just develop the skills you need to scale an entire second business.
ECONOMY
CBS Chicago

Customer Service Complaints Have Piled Up For Travel Agency GoToGate, And New Customers Have Meant New Complaints

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) — A long list of bad reviews and an F rating with a major consumer advocate aren’t stopping an online travel agency from picking up new customers. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, the travel agency is also picking up new complaints. Every second counts at Hermitage International, an Elk Grove Village-based freight company that works hard to move goods in and out of the country on time. But lately, co-owner Ned Milic is working to move a refund into his bank account. “You’re spending a lot of time spinning your wheels,” Milic said, “and that’s a waste of time...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
pymnts

Consumers Want It Now — And Delivery Services Are Responding

These days, you can get just about anything you want at just about any time — and it’s not just because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic transformed everything about the way business is done and completely redefined the word “convenience.”. We’re in the early days of the Bring-It-To-Me-Now...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Banks Must Do More to Meet Contactless Payment Needs of Debit Card Users

Merchants had to be especially prepared for the 2021 holiday season, ensuring that they were offering the shopping and — above all — the payments experiences consumers were expecting online and in store. Consumers are rapidly flocking toward payment tools that can allow them to make purchases that fit within their budgets, meaning interest in debit and debit-supported payment solutions are on the rise.
CREDITS & LOANS
