ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How Much Do Homeowners Spend On Home Costs?

themreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year is up and as the first bits of data for the fourth quarter of 2021 begin to come in, new data shows that home affordability hit a new low last year in a majority of counties across the country due to surging real estate prices and stagnant...

themreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
themreport.com

Rental Costs Outpace Owning a Home

Home ownership remained more affordable even though median home prices increased more than average rents and more than averages wages in in 88% of the U.S. counties analyzed. Renting was more affordable for the average wage earner than buying a home in 21 of the nation's 25 most populated counties.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Launches $350M Homeowner Assistance Fund

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new $350 million homeowner assistance fund was launched to help Pennsylvanians struggling financially during the pandemic. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund will be used to help homeowners with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, displacement and utility disconnection, the Wolf administration announced Thursday. “As we continue to advance our COVID-19 recovery efforts, we must address the rising number of homeowners facing possible loss of their homes and foreclosure – this program will do just that,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. “The Homeowner Assistance Fund will prioritize individuals and families with the greatest need, as well as those who are socially disadvantaged. I am grateful that the U.S. Treasury has approved Pennsylvania’s plan, and we can start the new year by distributing this critical funding to homeowners,” said Wolf. Homeowners whose household income is at or below 150% of the area median income are eligible if they’ve experienced a reduction in income or increase in living expenses due to the pandemic. Applications become available Feb. 1. For more information on eligibility and the application process, click here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pdxmonthly.com

How Much Does It Cost to Die in Oregon

In an average year in the US, there are more than 2.4 million funerals. A typical funeral can cost around $8,000, making death a multibillion-dollar industry. Things may be a little different with the pandemic, with more deaths but fewer and smaller ceremonies, but many costs don’t change much from year to year. From caskets and cemetery plots to green eco-burial options to obituaries and more, here are some of the rough costs the bereaved can expect to encounter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Loans#Real Estate Prices#Home Affordability Report#Attom
97 Rock

Tiny Kennewick Home Will Cost You $300 a Month, So Why Are You Renting?

Yes, it’s a manufactured home, but if you’re just starting out or just want to downsize, this could be just the ticket. This brand new 399 square foot tiny home will cost you about $65,000 or just over $300 a month if you finance it with 20% down. Other expenses like lot rent will bring the total to about $895 a month, which is still less than most rents in the area. Obviously, the more cash a buyer puts down, the less the payment will be.
RICHLAND, WA
TheStreet

Zillow: Housing Market Will Climb 14% In 2022

Look for torrid housing value increases to continue in 2022, says real estate research firm Zillow. It forecasts values will climb 14.3% nationally in the 12 months through November. Zillow economists predict that each of the top 10 markets will rise more than that, with Tampa, heading the list at...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

You Can Buy a Home for Under $100,000 in These American Cities

While COVID-19 kept many people at home for another year, more than seven million households moved to another county in 2020 — almost half a million more than moved in 2019. Over the same period, the real estate market saw what Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies called an “extraordinary and unexpected pandemic increase […]
REAL ESTATE
domino

According to Zillow, All Signs Point to This City Being Most Popular in 2022

There’s even more evidence that Austin’s real-estate reign may be coming to an end. While Realtor.com recently predicted Salt Lake City would take its place, based on home sales growth, according to Zillow’s 2022 market forecast, a different Southern city could be claiming the top spot as the most desirable area to buy a home—Tampa, Florida.
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Need to make a cash offer to compete in the real estate market? These companies offer possible solutions

Luis Alberto and his wife made an offer on a home in Miami they were hoping to buy, only to have another buyer beat them by offering cash. Over the next five months, they would lose out on three other homes, some because they were competing with buyers who could throw cash at the deal. The Albertos are among many South Florida buyers relying on financing and, in today’s competitive real estate ...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy